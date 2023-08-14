The second round of Viaplay Cup fixtures take centre stage this weekend with Rangers hosting Championship side Morton on Saturday before Celtic head to Rugby Park to face Kilmarnock.

Michael Beale’s Gers are also in Champions League qualifying action on Tuesday night, with the Light Blues heading to Switzerland for the second leg against Servette. Meanwhile, the summer transfer window remains open until the end of the month so there is still plenty of time for clubs to get deals done in the coming weeks.

Here are the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news headlines on Mondday, August 14:

Celtic icon brands Kyogo transfer question ‘disrespectful’

Chris Sutton believes questions over whether Celtic talisman Kyogo Furuhashi can cut it in the English Premier League are disrespectful - but admits the club simply can’t sell their prized asset.

The Japanese international has been a major success story since arriving in Scottish football, scoring 56 goals across his two seasons at Parkhead. Last season’s PFA Scotland Player of the Year has subsequently been linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur as a replacement for departed Harry Kane.

Crystal Palace had also expressed an interest in the striker, but Sutton reckons he won’t be going anywhere this summer. The former Hoops star turned TV pundit was responding to a question put to him by Robbie Savage on BBC Radio 5Live when asked if the prolific goal scorer could “do a job” in England.

Speaking on the 606 phone-in show, Savage asked: “Celtic’s top goalscorer from last season, Kyogo, is unsurprisingly being linked to Spurs, could he do a job in the Premier League.

Sutton responded: “Could he do a job in the Premier League? Is that a serious question? Come, on, let’s move on. That is disrespectful Robbie, have you seen him play? A brilliant finisher. From Celtic’s perspective they cannot sell their star man.”

Rangers keen on youngster branded ‘next Neymar’

Rangers have reportedly declared their interest in signing Ecuardorian wonderkid Jostin Lerma from Independiente del Valle.

The highly-rated teenage midfielder has been labelled the “next Neymar” in his homeland, with local media outlet D Sports also crediting reigning La Liga champions Barcelona with an interest.

Lerma started his youth career at Guayaquil City but joined Independiente del Valle’s youth academy in 2021. Having signed a deal with Adidas and AGN Football, the attacking starlet - capable of playing centrally or as a winger - is known for his blistering pace and clever footwork.