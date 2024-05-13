Legendary former Celtic striker Henrik Larsson takes his seat in the man stand ahead of kick-off.

The Celtic great has had his say on the title race with Rangers.

Henrik Larsson took a coy dig at Rangers as Celtic close in on title glory.

The Swedish icon was a star attraction at the club’s Player of the Year awards night at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on Sunday night. He received an emotional welcome back from Hoops fans when picking up an outstanding achievement award, after taking in Saturday’s 2-1 win vs Rangers.

That moves Brendan Rodgers’ men six points clear at the top of the Premiership with six points to play for. The women’s side meanwhile are top of the SWPL by a goal difference of 15 and maintaining that, plus wins over Hearts and and Hibs will also see them pip second-placed Rangers to glory.

Larsson addressed the prospect of Celtic league success, with the fans roaring in glee at his use of ‘them’ rather than Rangers. He told the adoring crowd: “Stay yourself as you are absolutely amazing and brilliant. The chance to win the league again, stop them from winning it.”

The former forward added to Celtic TV: “I've been away for 20 years and the reception I got from the stage is just unbelievable. That's part of why Celtic is so important to me and in my heart. It's unbelievable, I'm lost for words.

“Celtic fans are absolutely fantastic and getting to meet former teammates that you played with is just a bonus. It's good because we stay in touch every now and then on the phone but it's nice when you actually meet.

