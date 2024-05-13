Rangers' John Lundstram after being sent off by referee William Collum (not pictured) during the cinch Premiership match at the Celtic park, Glasgow. PIC: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

The red card rage during Celtic vs Rangers made headlines over the weekend.

Kenny Miller isn’t being allowed to forget his red card rage during Celtic vs Rangers in a hurry - as he’s trolled at the Hoops Player of the Year award.

A sold-out OVO Hydro handed out some awards to the top stars at Celtic this season. Triumphant 2-1 success over their arch rivals on Saturday puts Brendan Rodgers’ men six points clear at the top of the Premiership with six left to play for, and with a better goal difference, title glory looks bound for Parkhead.

John Lundstram was sent off for a tackle on Alistair Johnston in the first half, following a VAR review. Miller was on Sky Sports commentary duty with Celtic hero Chris Sutton and was adamant it shouldn’t have been a red.

The latter earned a major roar from the sold-out crowd as he dished out some praise for the Rangers hero: "Can I also congratulate Kenny Miller? For his unique piece of punditry that no one else in the universe agreed with."

Host Shebahn Aherne then added “Still crying somewhere, probably” to rub salt in the wounds. Miller didn’t back down but doubled down in his Daily Record column as he kept up his dissatisfaction: "I know lots of people disagree with me and there were no shortage of them among my fellow pundits on Sky Sports when I made it clear I didn’t think John Lundstram should have been sent off for his challenge on Alistair Johnston.

“But I’m not going to change my mind or back down. When you slow it down, see the point of contact and throw crazy words like ‘endangering an opponent’ or ‘speed’, it really grates on me. Players have to run fast.

