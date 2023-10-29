Will Brendan Rodgers add more recruits to his Celtic squad in the January transfer window?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Celtic will have been disappointed with their latest draw against Hibs, but their unbeaten run in the Scottish Premiership continues and the club are in a very strong position at the top of the table. Without a single loss on this season’s record so far, and Rangers currently battling with St Mirren for second place, it’s a very positive time for the Hoops.

Following the return of Brendan Rodgers, Celtic had a very busy summer transfer window which saw the likes of Luis Palma and Gustaf Lagerbielke join the club. More business can be expected to unfold once the new year rolls in as well as Celtic continuously look to strengthen their ranks.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Hoops are currently dominating the Premiership with an eight point lead over rivals Rangers, but despite their lead, the latest 0-0 result against Hibs raised some questions over the champions’ squad depth and the team’s ability to make an impact through substitutes.

Journalist Mark Guidi recently spoke on the Go Radio Football Show about Rodgers’ plans for the January window, and who thos boss could be looking to bring in to bolster certain areas.

“All I would say is, I don’t know what Brendan Rodgers wants in January. I suspect he wants a striker. I suspect he might want a left back and, if he can, if a good goalie becomes available then get him in the door. But what I would say is, whatever he wants, the board need to back him.