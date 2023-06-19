The former Leicester City boss’ actions in leaving the club back in 2019 sparked fury among Hoops supporters.

Brendan Rodgers has completed a stunning return to Celtic for a second spell as Ange Postecoglou’s successor - but there has been mixed reaction to the news of his appointment on social media.

The Northern Irishman has agreed a three-year deal to head back to Parkhead, the scene of his highly successful first stint in which he delivered seven trophies out of seven, including a double Treble.

However, there remains a large section of the Hoops support who have been left angered by the club’s decision to re-appoint the former Liverpool boss due to lingering anger over his controversial mid-season departure to Leicester City in February 2019.

Rodgers’ sudden exit caused uproar among fans at the time and while some are delighted to see the 50-year-old reclaim the Celtic hotseat, others were less excited by the acquisition.

What have Celtic fans said on social media?

Supporters are evidently split on Celtic decision to re-appoint Rodgers.

One fan commented: “Good manager, yes. Will he win trophies? Aye probably. Is he a rat and fraud still? YES,” while another supporter wrote: “I want to be happy at us getting a new manager, but I can’t for this man. I’ll never forgive him for leaving in the manner that he did.”

A third stated: “Will back him back should never be forgotten or forgiven the way he jumped ship. Just hope it doesn’t cause too much of a divide in the fans just when the full club was pushing forard in all aspects like I’ve never seen before,” and a fourth person echoed: “Shouldn’t be anywhere near us. Once again, the club have taken the easy option.”

One fan has even called for Rodgers to address his departure and apologise for causing widespread anger upon his return. They appealed: “Okay Brendan, an apology or at least an acknowledgement you left us in the s*** then we can all support the team without the negativity towards you.”

Others seem to be fully on board with Rodgers returning to Celtic.

One supporter tweeted: “All roads lead back to Paradise!!! Absolutely delighted!! A 3 year deal, a fantastic side he’s walking into and 30 odd million to spend. If we can keep the majority of those player’s we’ll be in a fantastic position. Thoroughly looking forward to the season ahead.”

A second posted: “Well done Celtic, it is a credit to the board on getting their main man. It highlights how well positioned the club are in at the moment where we can attract interest from the EPL & also get a EPL name in, again. This appointment also shows major ambition. Really excited by this.”