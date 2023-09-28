There was a lot of love for Ange Postecoglou in Glasgow and now the English capital is feeling the positivity too.

Former Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has hit the ground running at Tottenham Hotspur with an unbeaten start to the Premier League season that has supporters purring at the side's brand of attacking football.

The Australian was a hit at Celtic Park and the Hoops' fans won't be surprised to see the manager's classy, hands-on style being a hit in London.

It's been a sea change at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after Antonio Conte left in a cloud of fury in March with Postecoglou ushering in a more positive atmosphere around the club.

Arsenal legend Alan Smith explained that he had heard one of the first things the ex Celtic man changed when arriving at the club that went some distance to boosting morale. He told Lord Ping : "The Tottenham legends are delighted with how everything is going at their club at the moment. The feel-good factor is back at Tottenham, players are smiling on the training ground, and everyone knows where they are from one day to the next.

"Antonio Conte famously didn’t tell his players their schedule for the week, which can impact players lives away from the pitch in terms of planning things with their own families.

"Things are much more settled now. Everyone connected to the club feels optimistic. It is a bit of a cliché, but the people around the club do feel like they’ve got their old Tottenham back."

Postecoglou won two Premiership titles, a Scottish Cup and two Scottish League Cups during his spell with Celtic before taking up the Spurs role this summer.

During a Celtic training session earlier this year, Postecoglou explained his training ground mantra to SkySports . He said: "My key function on a daily basis is to make decisions, whether that's about training, team selection, our programme. I can only make those decisions if I have really good information.

"I've got great staff so I can sit back an observe. They know I'm here, I'm everywhere. You can't be absent. When you're here you're here and I'm always here.