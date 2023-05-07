How the league was won: Dundee United 0-9 Celtic

It’s not often that a football team will score nine goals in a league match, nevermind away from home but Celtic totally blew away a hurting Dundee United side who had lost 7-0 away from home only a matter of weeks before this match to Dutch club AZ Alkmaar in UEFA Conference League qualification.

The first half was all about Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi who hit a stunning hat-trick in 32 minutes after his first goal came 15 minutes into the match when Jota picked out the forward with a terrific pass which he slotted by United keeper Carljohan Eriksson. His second goal was the pick of the bunch as he struck from 25 yards into the top corner before completing his hat-trick with Jota also joining in on the goals before the interval.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Liel Abada then decided to get involved in the scoring after half time and bagged a hat-trick for himself with defender Josip Juranovic striking among his goals.

Celtic's latest hat-trick scorer Kyogo Furuhashi and Liel Abada may be thankful for the multi-ball era as they hold the spoils for their triples in the 9-0 demolition of Dundee United. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Carl Starfelt completed the rout just after 80 minutes to help Celtic score nine goals for the first time in 12 years and also create a record scoreline for the Hoops away from home.

Advertisement

Advertisement