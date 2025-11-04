Celtic will face Midtjylland in their next Europa League clash this week

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic will be looking to ride the high of their Premier Sports Cup semi-final win when they return to Europa League action this week against FC Midtjylland.

The Hoops knocked Rangers out of the Cup on Sunday after a feisty affair at Hampden Park required extra time to decide who would progress into the final. Martin O’Neill’s side will face St Mirren next month but they have plenty to focus on before then.

Celtic have a tough outing in Europe before their Scottish Premiership clash with Kilmarnock at the weekend. Midtjylland are currently top of the Europa League table and won’t be willing to dent their perfect run without a fight.

When and where is Celtic vs Midtjylland in the Europa League?

Celtic will make the trip to the MCH Arena in Denmark this week to face the Europa League leaders. Their clash with Midtjylland will take place on Thursday, November 6th, with kick-off scheduled for 5.45pm GMT.

Is Celtic vs Midtjylland on TV?

Yes, you will be able to watch Celtic take on Midtjylland thanks to this season’s European coverage on TNT Sports. The match will be shown live on channel TNT Sports 2, which can be viewed or added onto Sky TV and Virgin TV subscriptions.

BT and EE broadband customers can also add TNT Sports to existing packages.

Celtic vs Midtjylland live stream information

You can also watch the match via live stream, if you have access to TNT Sports’ streaming platform discovery+.

If you aren’t already signed up to either platform, you can become a new customer at any time. TNT Sports can be streamed via discovery+ for a £30.99 monthly subscription fee. Find out more here.

Celtic and Midtjylland Europa League form

Celtic enter this week’s clash with some ground to make up, having won just one of their Europa League games so far. The Hoops currently have four points on the board and are sitting in 21st place, at risk of dropping outside the play-off spots if their form doesn’t improve.

Celtic earned their first win of the campaign over Sturm Graz last month but lost to Braga in the game prior. Their opening clash with Red Star Belgrade ended 1-1.

Meawhile, Midtjylland have started their Europa League season perfectly and are yet to drop points. The Danish powerhouses are top of the standings with nine points, ahead of Braga and Lyon on goal difference. The three clubs are the only ones with maximum points on the board so far.

Midtjylland also enjoyed a win over Sturm Graz to open their campaign, followed by a tense 3-2 victory against Nottingham Forest. In their latest clash, Midtjylland thumped Maccabi Tel Aviv 3-0 away from home, with Franculino Dju scoring a brace.