The Hoops midfielder has talked up Celtic’s chances of replicating their RB Leipzig performance against Swiss side Young Boys

Celtic are ready to prove why they belong in the Champions League knockout stages by producing an even stronger performance than the one which blew away RB Leipzig in November.

That is the view of bullish Hoops’ record £11 million signing Arne Engels, who is confident his Parkhead team mates can turn on the style with their best display yet against struggling Swiss outfit BSC Young Boys in front of their own supporters.

Victory for Brendan Rodgers’ side would move them on to 12 points with a game to spare from the league phase and all but secure a last-16 play-off spot - something Celtic have failed to achieve in Europe’s elite competition since 2012/13 when Neil Lennon’s men crashed out to Juventus.

And Engels - a summer addition from Bundesliga side FC Augsburg - is confident another electric display is on the cards, similar to the one that brought a 3-1 home win over Leipzig on matchday four.

“It was maybe one of our best games,” he admitted. “But it’s Champions League and again we need to have that kind of level to be our best and to perform as we did then. We need to look forward. That’s in the past, that was in November, so it’s already two or three months behind us.

“We’ve improved as a squad, we’ve improved as players, so we are even better now and we can put on an even more complete game. We are really ready as a squad. We feel also in big games against good teams that we can do really well and that we can perform.

“So, of course, as a team we all feel that we belong to the knockouts and we will do everything to go there. The supporters will be there again and we will be there, so it will be a really crazy night hopefully.

“It’s always unbelievable to play at Celtic Park, especially on European nights. I’m really looking forward to that, feeling that again, and the team are also really looking forward to it.”

Young Boys currently sit bottom of the 36-team league format, losing all six of their games. But Engels insists it would be a mistake for the Scottish champions to take their foot off the pedal - even though the Swiss side have scored just three goals and shipped a whopping 22 in the revamped competition.

He added: “It’s too easy to think that. It’s the Champions League and every team that is in the Champions League has a lot of qualities, otherwise they wouldn’t be in it.

“We need to be on top of our game and we are ready for it. As a team, we are focused on what we need to do. Like we showed already, these weeks we can create a lot of chances and I hope we will do the same again.”

One player who won’t get the chance to make a return to Parkhead is ex-Hoops flop Saidy Janko. The right-back - who spent two seasons in Glasgow between 2015 and 2017 - has been plagued with injuries this season.

A thigh problem was followed by a back issue, meaning he won’t be fit in time to travel with the Young Boys squad to Scotland. A club spokesperson said: “After his thigh injury, Saidy was on track. Now he has back problems.”