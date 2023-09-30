Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Celtic midfielder Matt O’Riley has committed his future to the club and signed a new four year deal, keeping him with the Scottish Champions till 2027.

The 22-year old, who had been the subject of reported summer interest from EFL Championship club Leeds United, has praised the atmosphere at Celtic Park among other factors in his decision to put pen to paper.

Speaking to Celtic TV, he said: “It’s probably hard to put it into a short sentence but I think everybody knows how much I enjoy playing here, especially at Celtic Park because I don’t think you get that anywhere else. I’ve said before that I’m just really grateful to be a part of a club like this and hopefully we can achieve more good things together.’

“I can’t express how much I enjoy playing my football here, genuinely. It’s really nice to feel part of a family of football. I think that’s quite rare, in terms of everything we do on and off the pitch, in terms of community work and charities etc… I think it’s unique and to be a part of that is special.

“I think it’s important going into training every day really enjoying the company of your team-mates, being able to have a laugh and being able to push each other as well. If you’ve got a good relationship off the pitch, it naturally makes it easier to demand high standards from each other, and right now I think we’ve got a real good balance of youth and experience. I’m still pretty young but I’m probably in the middle of that because we’ve got a young team, but that dynamic and balance is really helpful.”

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers added: “We are really pleased that Matt has agreed this new contract with the club. As we have seen from recent weeks, Matt is playing some brilliant football, developing in all areas of his game and it is a great time for him at the moment.

