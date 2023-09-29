Celtic locked in transfer battle as value of former Rangers man emerges

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Celtic are once again storming through the opening stages of the Scottish Premiership and sit at the top of the table. While their minds will be on their upcoming domestic fixture against Motherwell, heads will also be turning towards their first home Champions League fixture which takes place next Wednesday. The Hoops will welcome Serie A’s Lazio to Glasgow as they hope to fight back from a 2-0 defeat to Feyenoord in their opening European match.

Rangers, on the other hand, are celebrating reaching yet another Scottish League Cup semi-final following 4-0 win over Livingston. Ibrox will host Aberdeen in this weekend’s Premiership action before the Gers head to Cyprus for their second Europa League fixture. Thursday will see Michael Beale’s squad take on Aris Limassol as they hope to improve on their 2021/22 Europa League run.

While Glasgow prepares for a busy week of football, here is all you need to know about the latest news from the Scottish Premiership...

Matt O’Riley set to see increase in his value as the season progresses

Celtic prepared for transfer battle over rising star

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers says Matt O’Riley’s value will increase in the next year as he aims to make the midfielder better after the club knocked back a £10m summer bid from Leeds United (Scottish Sun).

The Hoops boss believes he can make the Danish international a great if he extends his Parkhead stay but will be fighting off an increasing amount of interest from other clubs. O’Riley’s current contract is set to run out in 2026 and so far Rodgers feels the midfielder will continue investing his time in development.

According to reports in the Sun, Rodgers said: “Certinaly his value will increase in 12 months’ time. Of course we would love to keep him here and he still has a lot of development to go.

“He has a wonderful attitude and is ambitious, but ambitious for Celtic as well as himself. If we can tie him down for longer then all the better of course.”

Hoops face squad dilemma

A new name is set to appear on the Celtic squad list this weekend (Celts Are Here).

Liel Abada is currently unavailable meaning the winger position has become a focal point of discussion within the Hoops and the question remains whether Australian Marco Tillio could make an appearance on the bench after working his way back to full fitness.

Tillio has been playing in Celtic’s B squad and reports on Celts Are Here believe that his inclusion in the squad could offer a fresh dynamic, particularly in a role which is currently unoccupied. It would, however, mean James Forrest is omitted and given his past experience and proven track record.

Value of ex-Rangers star revealed

After a nearly three-month wait, Alfredo Morelos found a new club with the Brazilian side Santos. The 27-year-old reached the end of his contract with Rangers in June but struggled to find a new home away from Ibrox.

Morelos had initially been intent on staying in Europe following his six seasons in Glasgow but instead returned to his home continent and has joined the iconic South American side on a two-year deal. The media outlet Ofutebolero (via Glasgow Times) has reported that the ex-Gers forward is earning £138,000 a month at Santos.