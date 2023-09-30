Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Scottish Premiership is back this weekend and the action kicks off at Fir Park on Saturday as Celtic make the trip to Lanrakshire to face Motherwell.

Rangers are then in action in the traditional 3pm kick off slot with Aberdeen the visitors to Ibrox. Meanwhile, Hearts head to Ross County and St Johnstone host Livingston while Hibs welcome Dundee and St Mirren travel to Kilmarnock.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As well as the action on the pitch there is still plenty going on behind the scenes with plenty of fallout from the summer transfer window and some early chatter about potential January dealings. Here are the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news headlines on Saturday, September 30:

Rangers icon says summer signings ‘haven’t come even remotely close’ to justifying transfer fees

Former Rangers striker Kris Boyd has discussed summer signing Sam Lammers and Cyriel Dessers in his latest column for the Scottish Sun. The pundit pulled no punches and says that the duo ‘haven’t come even remotely close’ to justifying the transfer fees that the Ibrox club spent on them.

He wrote: “Michael Beale shelled out the best part of £6million to bring the pair from Serie A in the summer. So far, the attacking duo haven’t come even remotely close to justifying those fees. Yes, it’s still relatively early doors for them, 13 games into what could be a long season — but how long can we keep saying that? Time’s not something you get much of when joining Rangers.”

Celtic boss opens up on £10m Leeds United target’s future

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is said to be ‘convinced’ that he can persuade midfielder Matt O’Riley to commit his long term future to the Scottish champions despite summer interest from Leeds United and other clubs. The former Leicester City gaffer also revealed they received a £10 million bid last month for the 22-year old.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said: “He could have left here. With the greatest respect, he could have earned significantly more money by leaving. But that is not everything for him. Matt knows that I’m investing in him to help him become better. He still knows he’s got a bit to improve and hopefully this part of the season is confirmation for him that I can still improve him. Certainly his value will increase in 12 months’ time.