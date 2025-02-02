The latest Rangers and Celtic transfer news with West Ham after a Hoops man and Millwall touted with Ibrox interest.

Rangers and Celtic could both do business on the final day of the winter transfer window.

The Light Blues have hit some form under boss Philippe Clement and have made one signing so far in Rafael Fernandes on loan from Lille. There have been plenty of exits though with Kieran Dowell and Rabbi Matondo amongst some of the latest to head out of Ibrox.

Celtic meanwhile have had a blockbuster January with Kyogo making a move to Rennes but coming the other way is club hero Jota. A striker is on their mind and a left-back may be too with Luis Palma making a loan move to Olympiacos over the weekend.

Here are the latest headlines surrounding both teams ahead of Deadline Day.

Cummings question answered

One player who could leave Celtic is Daniel Cummings. Out of contract at the end of the season, West Ham United are said to be keen on signing him now instead of the summer. Rodgers was asked about the forward after a win at Motherwell and sent a dagger towards his agents amid the West Ham pursuit.

He said: “He was with the second team yesterday and he was ill in the warm-up, so he didn't play. I believe there's interest from another club for him, but that's been the case with a lot of our young players. You get to a certain age where they have their contract running out, and then they have a decision to make. Do they stay and follow the example of a Callum McGregor, for example, trust the club, be patient and knowing that you might not be right ready at 17, 18, but you have to be a special talent to be.

“Can you just be patient and wait a little bit longer? Or do you do what a lot of players have done and take the opportunity at 18 to look elsewhere? So I think that's the situation that young Daniel is with his agents. We will just wait and see what happens.”

Lovelace latest

Clement was forced to answer similar questions over one of his young stars, Zak Lovelace. There is talk that Millwall want the attacker who is out of contract at the end of the season. Asked about that rumour, Clement said: “I don’t have any update about players. To be clear about Zak, he had a problem with his toe. He got an injection from the doctor, otherwise he would have been on the bench.”