Engels set up Liam Scales' goal with an excellent corner-kick delivery. | SNS Group

The Celtic leader has been left wowed by the midfielder who arrived in the summer.

Callum McGregor only needed one day to look at Arne Engels and know he’s a top-drawer player.

The midfielder joined the Hoops on a long-term deal from Augsburg in the summer transfer window. He cost a money-spinning £11m deal to prise him away from the Bundesliga but he has started life in Hoops with two goals and two assists in as many games.

Captain McGregor was left impressed by the Belgian international on his first day of work at the Premiership champions. That feeds into the belief of a strong squad the Celtic skipper thinks manager Brendan Rodgers has assembled.

He said: “I saw him on the first day and I thought, ‘He’s a player, he can play. He’s a real powerhouse and good on the ball. But you still have to go and deliver when the game kicks off.

“For a young player, albeit experienced for his age, to come into a club this size and take two penalties in the first two games and hit the ground running the way he has done has been excellent.

“It’s a really strong squad. The profile of the team is pretty much where we want it to be – we’ve got a good balance of speed, power and physicality and the right tactical stuff that we need as well so it’s a really balanced group.

“Time will tell in terms of how well we go on and do, but it certainly has all the hallmarks of a good team and it’s now just about the players delivering that on the pitch.”