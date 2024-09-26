Sead Haksabanovic has discussed his Malmo side's chances of toppling Rangers in their Europa League opener. | Getty Images

Malmo playmaker Sead Haksabanovic describes tonight’s Europa League clash as a special occasion for him due to his links with Celtic

Former Celtic winger Sead Haksabanovic has revealed that he has full belief that his Malmo team can get their European campaign off to the perfect start by beating Rangers in Sweden.

The 25-year-old, who came out on top in three of the four Old Firm derbies he played in, recently parted ways with Celtic this summer to secure a move to Sweden after months of speculation surrounding his future at Parkhead and his relationship with manager Brendan Rodgers.

The Montenegro international, who signed in 2022, was a useful part of Ange Postecogolou’s team which lifted the treble, but ultimately fell down the pecking order under Rodgers.

He was sent out on loan to Championship side Stoke City in his final season before eventually securing a permanent move away from Glasgow.

Haksabanovic has managed three appearances since moving to Sweden, but won’t be involved in the Europa League opener after sustaining an injury. However, he says he is looking forward to watching the game from the stands and describes it as a special game for him due to his affiliation with the Hoops.

Speaking to Football Scotland, he said: “It's going to be a special game for me because I played for Celtic and I'm all for Celtic. Of course, I want to win tomorrow and it's also special because I played for Celtic and I want my team to win and start the Europa League in a good way. I should have scored in the [2023] League Cup final... it was good that we won!"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: "I'm still injured unfortunately because I would want to play. If we do everything correctly, listen to the manager and follow the game plan that we have, then we can have a good night tomorrow. I haven't really spoken to anyone at Celtic. I believe in what we have here. It's all about discipline, we know we can do it so we have to do it.

"Not just for me, but it would mean so much for the whole club. To have a good start in the Europa League would be so good. We need that confidence right now. We had a good game at the weekend in the league. We won 4-0 at home against a good team so we have good confidence coming in. But I think with a win tomorrow, it would be very good for us."

Malmo have an excellent record of just one defeat in their last eight matches against Scottish opposition - in a run stretching back to 2011.

The Swedish champions last faced Rangers on 10 August 2021 and ran out 2-1 winners at Ibrox despite playing with just 10 men. Overall, Rangers have lost three of their four meetings with Malmo and have managed just one draw in that time.