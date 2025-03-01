Crystal Palace loanee Jeffrey Schlupp’s loan deal will expire at the end of the season

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has outlined his plan to sit down with versatile left-sided star Jeffrey Schlupp and hold talks over his future.

The 32-year-old joined the Hoops on loan from Premier League side Crystal Palace on the final day of the winter transfer window and has created a positive impression so far, playing mostly at left-back.

Despite his lack of game time at Selhurst Park this season, Schlupp has impressed whenever he’s played for the Scottish champions with his performance in the second leg of Celtic’s 1-1 Champions League knockout round playoff tie with Bayern Munich earning praise from pundits.

With his Palace contract due to run out in the summer, Schlupp will become a free agent and questions have been raised over whether he will be offered a permanent deal by Celtic.

And the timescale on a potential decision has been revealed by Rodgers, who has confirmed he will chat with the Ghana international towards the end of the campaign to discuss his future.

Speaking ahead of Celtic's game against St Mirren in Paisley this weekend, Rodgers said: “I'll have a chat with Jeffrey towards the latter part of the season. It was the case of him coming in and settling and getting to understand how he plays. I think we can all see he has that Premier League physicality and quality.

“He's a guy that's a top professional. That's why he's been over a decade in the Premier League, because you have to look after yourself. You've got to have the right qualities, not only as a player but as a person.

“We knew what we were bringing in. I'm really happy for him, because he's settled into the group really well now. Now he has a feeling for how he plays and what the role is. It gives us two really strong players to finish the season in that position.”