In Pictures: Celtic fans celebrating league title wins over the years

Here’s a look back at some celebrations amongst the crowd

As Celtic close in on another league title win with them having the chance to wrap up the league at Tynecastle on Sunday afternoon, there have been plenty of special days in recent times to celebrate.

Over 1,200 Hoops fans will travel through to Edinburgh at the weekend as they hope their team can get the party started having already booked their place in the final of the Scottish Cup with a potential treble looming.

From completing a second nine in a row to stopping Rangers winning 10 in a row, here is a trip down memory lane to Celtic fans celebrating title successes over the decades.

Undefined: gallery

1 . Celtic 2-0 St Johnstone 1998 Celtic fans celebrate after a Scottish Premier League match against St Johnstone at Celtic Park in 1998. Celtic won the match 2-0 to become the league champions for the first time since 1988.

2 . Celtic 1-0 St Mirren 2001 Celtic Fans celebrate winning the Scottish Premier League title in April 2001 after beating St Mirren at Celtic Park.

3 . Kilmarnock 0-1 Celtic 2004 Celtic manager Martin O’Neill is mobbed by supporters at the end of the match between Kilmarnock and Celtic at Rugby Park after his side secured the league title.

4 . Celtic 1-0 Hearts 2006 John Hartson celebrates with fans after putting his side ahead in the game that would clinch the first title under Gordon Strachan.

Next Page Page 1 of 2