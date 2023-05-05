In Pictures: Celtic fans celebrating league title wins over the years
Here’s a look back at some celebrations amongst the crowd
As Celtic close in on another league title win with them having the chance to wrap up the league at Tynecastle on Sunday afternoon, there have been plenty of special days in recent times to celebrate.
Over 1,200 Hoops fans will travel through to Edinburgh at the weekend as they hope their team can get the party started having already booked their place in the final of the Scottish Cup with a potential treble looming.
From completing a second nine in a row to stopping Rangers winning 10 in a row, here is a trip down memory lane to Celtic fans celebrating title successes over the decades.