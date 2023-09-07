McTear’s are set to put Bertie Auld’s personal collection of football jerseys and programmes under the hammer with many of them pinpointing the Celtic hero’s career.
The public will be able to view the collection from Monday 10 October at 9am with the auction taking place two days later at 10.30 as a nod to Auld’s nickname.
If you would like to find out more about the collection and how to bid on the items, click here.
1. McTear’s
McTear’s auctioneers James Bruce and Amy Cameron with the Bertie Auld collection. On the instruction of Bertie’s son Robert, and the rest of the Auld family, the collection will come under the hammer on 12 October. In keeping with Bertie’s nickname, the sale will commence at 10:30. Photo: McTear’s
2. Nantes
Celtic faced French champions Nantes during their run to the 1967 European Cup final. This shirt what was swapped with Auld and is believed to have been worn by either Bernard Blanchet or Vladica Kovačević with the number 8 stitched into the back of the jersey.
3. Dukla Prague
One of the outstanding pieces in the collection is the shirt believed to be worn by Josef Vacenovsky during the second leg of the 1967 European Cup semi-final. Auld was pictured with the shirt over his shoulders after match which finished 0-0.
4. Inter Milan
It was believed for many years that this jersey belonged to Inter Milan captain Armando Picchi during the 1967 European Cup final. However, recent thinking is that the jersey was not worn by Picchi during that European Cup campaign.