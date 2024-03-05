Celtic are on the hunt for a new transfer chief after Lawwell's exit

They are without a transfer figurehead right now - and whoever comes in must buy into Brendan Rodgers' thinking according to Neil Lennon.

The former boss has noted the departure of Mark Lawwell - son of chairman Peter - as head of first-team scouting and recruitment. Lead first-team scout Joe Dudgeon is also leaving as the pair move 'to pursue fresh challenges.'

Recruitment at Celtic has been lamented this term. They are two points behind Rangers in the title race and only made two signings in the January window, Nicolas Kuhn from Rapid Vienna and Adam Idah on loan from Norwich City. Some of their summer recruits have also failed to hit the mark.

Lennon has been asked what one of the first things Lawwell's replacement must do, and buying into what boss Rodgers wants is pointed out as a big thing. He said: "Just try to get a better quality of player if that is what the fans demand or if that is what the manager demands. Align if with Brendan Rodgers' way of thinking and way of playing."

The former player and Parkhead boss is intrugied by a tight title race between Celtic and Rangers. It was something he loved as a player and believes it makes for fascinating viewing.

When asked what will be key in the run-in, he added: "Consistency. Just one step at a time. There is a lot of hype around each result, each performance. If you are in the Celtic camp you really do have to double down and keep the noises out.

"There are nine games to go so anything can happen. You have to be on point now and not listen to any opinions, and focus on what you want to do as a player and what you want to do for your team.

"When I had a title race for a while, for a neutral it's compelling, for a player to be involved in, it's fantastic. I don't think the quality has been great to be honest but it is making for drama and tension. It's going to be exciting and a fascinating watch for me from the outside looking in."