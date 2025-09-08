A former Rangers man has been left purring over a transfer move made by Celtic in the last week.

He is better known for controversy at Rangers - but an ex-Ibrox man has turned a cheerleader for one of Celtic’s latest signings.

The Premiership champions have been getting hammered from all angles for a slow approach to recruitment this summer. One of their final acts of the window was to sign Tunisian winger Sebastian Tounekti from Swedish side Hammarby, and Bilel Moshni is looking forward to seeing how his countryman gets on in Glasgow.

Moshni spent between 2013-15 at Ibrox as the club rose through the divisions after demotion to the fourth tier, but he is best known for his infamous bust up at the end of a Premiership play-off final defeat to Motherwell, where he started an almighty scuffle by punching striker Lee Erwin in the face. His attention is now on Celtic’s new winger, albeit he is left grumbling over wishing he was lining up in blue.

Former Rangers player backs Celtic signing to shine

Moshni told the Sunday Post: "I'm very happy for Sebastian to get this opportunity for Celtic. To be honest, I wish he had signed for Rangers instead! I will always have a soft spot for my old team so I would say that. But, regardless of that, I am sure that he is going to be an excellent signing for Celtic. He won't disappoint. Everyone in Tunisia rates Sebastian very highly. He has huge potential to go very far in the game.

"From my time in Scotland, I know what Scottish football is like and it will suit Sebastian down to the ground When I saw the news that he had signed for Celtic, I thought right away that he couldn't have hoped for a much better move. I think the Celtic fans will really love his style.

"He will bring excitement and a real creative streak. Celtic already have Daizen Maeda on one side of the field. He is an unbelievable player. 'But I would say that Sebastian, while less rapid, is more skilful and has more individual technique.”

Sebastian Tounekti on signing for Celtic

Tounekti told Celtic TV after his arrival on deadline day: “My plan is to get to know the team and to get to know everyone in the club. Of course, I am here to help the team. I am here to win games. For me, I want to develop and being at Celtic is the best place.

“I think I can develop here and to be in a club that wins games and titles is the best thing for a player at my age. I like to take on players and try to make something happen and try to produce goals and assists because, at the end of the day, it’s about winning games.

“I know this is a massive club. When you speak about Celtic, you know it’s a historic club. They win titles almost every year and it’s such a big club so it’s a big honour to be a part of this great club."