Brendan Rodgers signed his former Leicester City striker on a free transfer after his Deadline Day exit from Sevilla

Kelechi Iheanacho has the potential to become “a really dangerous, top end player” for Celtic if he gets his head down and rekindles the spark that Brendan Rodgers previously managed to get out of him.

That’s the view of former Hoops goalkeeper Joe Hart, who conceded he wasn’t sure at first about the striker when he first broke into the Manchester City first-team as a teenager before his quality shone through.

Hart is convinced his former team-mate can do likewise in Glasgow as he attempts to win over a disgruntled fanbase who were left furious by Iheanacho’s decision to turn down a January loan move to Celtic in favour of EFL Championship side Middlesbrough.

The 28-year-old struggled in La Liga and endured a disappointing spell at the Riverside. But Hart reckons his old club may have landed a top goal scorer if the Nigerian international puts his mind to it.

“He’s coming in to a winning dressing room, with a winning mentality,” former fans’ favourite Hart said. “A club that expects. You can’t really prepare anyone for that. I’m not saying it will shock him.

“But there’s no point in any words from me. He needs to feel it to understand it. He’ll have a great leader in the dressing room in terms of Callum McGregor. He’s obviously got Brendan, John Kennedy and the coaching staff.

“You can be welcomed when you go through the dressing room door, but it’s about, how much do you want it? How much do you want to make this place your home? Because if he really wants it, he’s got the the quality and can bring goals to this club. And we all know how that will make people react.”

Iheanacho was a teenage prospect emerging up through the ranks at the Etihad when he burst on to the first-team scene at City while Hart was No.1.

The retired goalkeeper admitted: “Kelechi came in early and he came in from nowhere and was pushed with the first team. I wasn’t sure when he first trained with us – but then his ability just shone through.

“He’s got a really cool, calm head. He’s got an interesting personality and humour that really grew on us. We were senior pros by then and he was a young guy. If he can get a rhythm – that he’s lacked the last couple of years – then he’s a really dangerous, top end player.

“He’s so calm when finishing. His left foot is very hard to read, he plants his right foot, he can open up or reverse. Brendan knows how to get the best out of him. If he can find his rhythm and fitness Celtic could have a really top striker.

“He’s a natural finisher when his eye is in. Like any striker, it can look quite difficult when they are not in a rhythm, but Kelechi will be given the support. If the boys create like we know they can, he’ll be an asset to the club.”

Iheanacho found himself at a career crossroads briefly after being released by Spanish side Sevilla in the final hours of the transfer window. He is now aiming to reignite his career after a tough 12 months, and Hart is confident a move to Parkhead could be the perfect place to do just that.

He added: “We’ve all had disappointing 12 months in our careers. Very few haven’t, and certainly striker-wise. But those 12 months don’t define you, it’s the previous work he’s put in.

“Coming over, getting that contract and a chance at Manchester City, gets a great move to Leicester City. There’s a player in him, and as much as Celtic want to bring in young talent from around the world and nurse them, develop them and then sell them for great profit, there’s also room for people like Kelechi.

“He’s a little bit younger than I was, but didn’t have a good 12 months previous to coming here. But my quality was there and I know the quality’s there with Kelechi. It’s just if he wants to be in the room, whether he wants to put it in.

“But Brendan knows him, and it’s such a nice feeling to walk in when you know the coach and you know what he expects of you. You can have some real truthful conversations. So if he can bring that to the table then he can find himself a special home when he’s been a bit lost for a couple of months.”