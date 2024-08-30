Luke McCowan is wanted by Hibs. | SNS Group

The Dundee midfielder has been the subject of transfer interest with only 12 months left on his Dens Park deal

Celtic have NOT made a bid for Dundee midfield star Luke McCowan - but a concrete offer could still be in the pipeline as manager Brendan Rodgers looks to bolster the champions quota of Scottish talent.

Contrary to reports earlier today, GlasgowWorld understands the Hoops have yet to make their move for the influential 26-year-old, who has only one year remaining on his Dens Park contract. Should a transfer exit fail to materialise before tonight’s deadline, Dees skipper McCowan would be allowed to open talks with interested parties in just four months time.

The Parkhead side have been linked along with Premiership rivals Hibs for the Greenock-born ace this summer and his potential arrival in Glasgow’s East End would help with Celtic’s UEFA homegrown rule where eight locally-trained players must be included in a 25-man European squad.

Ahead of their upcoming Champions League group phase campaign this season, McCowan is viewed as prime target who could provide strong competition for a starting berth and would cost a relatively modest fee. Hibs have already have three bids turned down by the Dark Blues but have submitted a fourth in excess of £750,000 within the last hour.

However, it’s claimed that any late swoop from the Glasgow giants would likely see the capital side’s chances of snapping up the ex-Ayr United man blown out of the water. As things stand, no deal has been agreed but it’s suggested that Celtic are still monitoring the situation and are ‘hopeful’ that McCowan will be signed before the window closes at 11pm.

Commenting on the importance of having a strong core of local talent within their ranks, Rodgers said: “The Scottish players are important for us, not just to put on a list but to have available for the squad, to be able to use. So the homegrown side of things is always important to Celtic but certainly having homegrown players allows you to fulfil the squad you want rather than having to take players out because you don’t have them. We just want good players whether they’re Scottish, Irish, whatever.”

Dundee are expected to cash in on their prized asset, but Hibs legend Tam McManus believes his old club should be more focused on recruiting a defender rather than pursuing McCowan. He wrote in his Daily Record column: “Who knows what will happen with McCowan with Celtic and Hibs both apparently in for him. But the player is in a strong position. He’s out of contract at the end of the season and knows he could move for nothing in the summer which could strengthen his options. To be honest, I don’t see that one happening with Hibs at this late stage. That’s fine because, as I keep saying, the priority lies at the other end of the park. If they could get two players in before 11pm tonight then I’d like them both to be centre halves.”