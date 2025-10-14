A round-up of the 10 Parkhead aces on International duty’s performances so far

After a strong start to the season, a number of Celtic players were chosen to represent their countries in October’s International break.

A combined total of 10 Celtic stars were selected Internationally, for matches including World Cup qualifiers and Friendlies. During the last break, Kasper Schmeichel was the standout performer, having kept two clean sheets for Denmark against Scotland and Greece.

The break may be coming at a good time for Brendan Rodgers as results on the park haven’t been up to scratch of late. However, Daizen Maeda ensured Hoops fans went into the break in good spirits after his last minute winner against Motherwell. Next up for The Celts domestically is a trip to Dundee.

After a break which included varying performances for Celtic’s stars, here’s a look at how each International Celt performed for their respective countries:

Anthony Ralston and Kieran Tierney (Scotland)

Scotland won both their matches in the break against Greece and Belarus respectively, however Steve Clarke’s side flattered to deceive in terms of performance in both games. After an injury to Aaron Hickey, Ralston came on against Greece and started against Belarus, while Tierney came on as a substitute in both fixtures.

Kasper Schmeichel (Denmark)

The veteran Danish stopper earned his 118th cap for his country during the break. He had very little to do in Denmark’s 6-0 hammering away to Belarus but made a few great saves in their 3-1 victory over Greece. Christos Tzolis’ consolation goal was the first Schmeichel had conceded in five games for Denmark.

Benjamin Nygren (Sweden)

Having featured in Sweden’s last two matches, Nygren was an unused substitute in their 2-0 defeat to Switzerland and 1-0 defeat to Kosovo. Despite having nearly £200m worth of striking talent, the Swedes have only registered one point in qualification Group B.

Liam Scales (Ireland)

Pulled out the Ireland squad to face Portugal due to a family bereavement but is set to return for the Armenia match.

Viljimi Sinisalo (Finland)

World Cup qualification is now nigh on impossible for the Finns after their 4-0 defeat to the Netherlands. Before that, they had a scare against 144th ranked Lithuania who they beat 2-1 after being a goal down. The Celtic number two keeper started against Lithuania but was dropped for the Netherlands defeat.

Daizen Maeda (Japan)

The energetic winger started for Japan in their 2-2 draw against Paraguay in Suita. Maeda will be available for selection against Brazil in Japan’s other friendly match on Tuesday.

Sebastian Tounekti (Tunisia)

Celtic fans were hoping their dazzling new winger would be rested at International level after it was reported he picked up a calf problem. Despite Tunisia already qualifying for Canada, USA and Mexico next season, Tounekti started in their 3-0 victory over Namibia but came off at half time.

Cameron Carter-Vickers (USA)

Was an unused substitute in America’s 1-1 Friendly draw with Ecuador. With the opportunity of playing at a home World Cup around the corner it appears the defender has fallen out of favour at International level under Mauricio Pocchetino.

Marcelo Saracchi (Uruguay)

The South American side have qualified for next summer’s tournament and now have a series of friendlies to help Marcelo Bielsa decide who will be on the plane. The Celtic left back earned his first International call-up for over a year and captained the side against the Dominican Republic. He also played 90 minutes against Fabio Cannavaro’s Uzbekistan.