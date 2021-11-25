Ange Postecoglou’s side suffered a heavy 4-0 defeat to the Bundesliga giants in the previous meeting between the sides at Parkhead

Celtic’s prospects of qualifying from the Europa League group stages looked all but over until they recorded back-to-back victories over Hungarian outfit Ferencvaros in Group G.

Ange Postecoglou’s men now face a massive trip to Bundesliga giants Bayer Leverkusen on Matchday Five, who trounced the Hoops 4-0 in the reverse fixture at Parkhead in September.

Defeat in Germany this evening coupled with Real Betis beating winless Ferencvaros would mean Celtic finish third and drop into the Europa Conference League in the New Year.

The Bhoys may feel they are facing Gerardo Seoane’s injury-hit side at a good time with Leverkusen having claimed just two wins from their last eight games.

However, the Germans boast an impressive 14-match unbeaten run in the Europa League group stages and will advance to the last 32 as group winners with a victory over the Glasgow outfit.

We’ve gathered all the information you need on the match and how to watch it below…

What time does Bayer Leverkusen vs Celtic kick-off?

Who: Bayer Leverkusen vs Celtic

What: Europa League – Group Stage (Matchday Five)

Where: BayArena

When: Thursday, November 30th, kick-off 5.45pm.

How to watch on TV – Is there a live stream?

Yes, the match is live on BT Sports 3. Coverage begins at 5.15pm. Subscribers can stream the game via the BT Sport app or website

VAR will be utilised inside the stadium

What’s the team news ahead of Bayer Leverkusen vs Celtic?

Ange Postecoglou confirmed Australian midfielder Tom Rogic and Swedish defender Carl Starfelt are edging closer to making their return from injury but are unlikely to feature.

Giorgos Giakoumakis remains sidelined with a knee injury he suffered earlier this month, while Greg Taylor is awaiting the green light to return to full contact training after requiring surgery on a shoulder problem.

Christopher Jullien has not travelled with the squad to Germany, but winger James Forrest will be pushing for a starting slot after scoring the only goal of the game during the Hoops League Cup semi-final win over St Johnstone last weekend.

Bayer Leverkusen manager Gerardo Seoane could be missing up to SEVEN first-team stars with Charles Aranguiz (calf), Mitchel Bakker (ankle), Partick Schick (ankle) Julian Baumgartlinger (knee) and Timothy Fosu-Mensah (knee) all nursing injuries.