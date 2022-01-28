Ange Postecoglou’s men will aim to stay within touching distance of Premiership leaders Rangers

Celtic extended their unbeaten run to 12 matches in all competitions when they survived a late Hearts comeback to claim a 2-1 win at Tynecastle on Wednesday night.

The Hoops will aim to stay within striking distance of Premiership leaders Rangers by claiming maximum points when they face Dundee United at Parkhead this weekend.

With both Old Firm clubs winning in midweek, Ange Postecoglou’s side remain four points off the summit and will have their sights set on building on their impressive form against the Tangerines in recent years.

Tom Rogic opens the scoring for Celtic.

Celtic have won eight and drawn two of their last 10 meetings with the Tayside outfit, their last defeat coming back in December 2014.

Dundee United did, however, draw 1-1 with the Parkhead giants earlier this season and Thomas Courts’ men ended their six-game losing streak when they came from behind to beat Ross County 2-1 at Tannadice in midweek.

Former Rangers striker Nicky Clark netted twice, including an injury-time penalty to seal United’s first top-flight win since mid-November.

With one eye on the Dundee derby next week, the visitors will be eager to leave Glasgow with a positive result.

We’ve gathered all the information you need on the match and how to watch it below…

What time does Celtic vs Dundee United kick-off?

Who: Celtic vs Dundee United

What: Scottish Premiership

Where: Parkhead

When: Saturday, January 29th – kick-off 3pm

How to watch on TV – Is there a live stream?

No, unfortunately the match will not be televised live. However, Celtic TV subscribers watch the game live on the official club channel.

What’s the team news ahead of Celtic vs Dundee United?

Celtic are still without the services of skipper Callum McGregor (facial injury) and Yosuke Ideguchi (ankle) for this match, while Daizen Maeda and Tom Rogic are away on international duty.

Kyogo Furuhashi and David Turnbull are still nursing hamstring problems, but January signing Matt O’Riley impressed on his debut in midweek and is in contention to start again in midfield.

Jota also returned to the side, while centre-back Christopher Jullien has been named among the substitutes for the last two matches and could be close to making his first appearance since December 2020.

An impressive debut from Celtic's Matt O'Riley now begs the question as to whether he can become the fifth player at the club to score on their first appearance at Celtic Park, which rolls around on Saturday. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Dundee United boss Thomas Courts is expected to recall Nicky Clark to his starting line-up after his brace in midweek, with Peter Pawlett likely to drop to the bench after limping off injured against Ross County.

Experienced defender Charlie Mulgrew misses out through injury, which will likely see Callum Butcher fill in at centre-back.