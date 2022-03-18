The title-chasing Hoops entertain a resurgent Staggies outfit at Parkhead

Celtic are edging closer to wrestling back their Scottish Premiership crown with just three games remaining before the post-split fixtures are unveiled.

Ange Postecoglou’s side will know their is little margin for error over the remaining weeks of the season as they aim to stretch their unbeaten run at Parkhead to 15 games.

The Hoops booked their place in the Scottish Cup semi-finals by knocking out Dundee United 3-0 at Tannadice last weekend, courtesy of goals from Callum McGregor and a Giorgos Giakoumakis brace.

Celtic defeated Ross County 3-0 the last time the sides met. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Having won the Premier Sports Cup back in December, Celtic remain on course to complete a treble but their domestic lead at the top of the table remains just three points.

An improving Ross County are the visitors on Saturday after winning their last three games to ease their relegation fears.

Victories over St Johnstone, Motherwell and St Mirren on their latest outing a fortnight ago ensures the Staggies arrive in Glasgow high in confidence but the record on their travels this season doesn’t make for great reading.

Malky Mackay’s men have claimed maximum points on just four occasions so far this term and will be out for revenge after Celtic full-back Anthony Ralston’s dramatic 97th minute winner in Dingwall earlier this season.

We’ve gathered all the information you need on the match and how to watch it below…

What time does Celtic vs Ross County kick-off?

Who: Celtic vs Ross County

What: Scottish Premiership

Where: Parkhead

When: Saturday, March 19th – kick-off 3pm.

How to watch on TV – Is there a live stream?

No, the game will not be shown live. The match can be streamed live outside the UK & Ireland on Celtic TV. A pay-per-view option through Celtic TV can be purchased at £12.99.

What’s the team news ahead of Celtic vs Ross County?

Ange Postecoglou and his Celtic team have had a short break from competitive action, allowing several players a chance to step up their rehab from injuries.

Kyogo Furuhashi and David Turnbull are still lacking match sharpness as they close in on a return, while Jota and Liel Abada were rested during last weekend’s Scottish Cup quarter-final tie against Dundee United.

James Forrest is side-lined with a minor problem. Greek striker Giorgos Giakoumakis is fully fit again and could lead the line in favour of Japanese star Daizen Maeda.

Celtic's Matt O'Riley (R) has a strike at goal during a Scottish Cup match between Dundee United and Celtic.

Providing an update on team news, Postecoglou revealed: “Jota and Liel Abada are all good. They’ve trained all week. David Turnbull is available, he’s trained over the last ten days.

“The only player not available from our last game is James Forrest. It’s nothing too serious but he’ll miss out tomorrow.”

Ross County boss Malky Mackay has fitness doubts over midfield duo David Cancola and Josh Sims to contend with after missing their previous outing.