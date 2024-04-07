Rangers' James Tavernier and Celtic's Daizen Maeda in action

Daizen Maeda has netted in rapid fashion during Rangers vs Celtic - but is it the quickest derby opener of all time?

The lid was kept on the drama for a whole 22 seconds when the Japanese forward opened the scoring in bizarre fashion. James Tavernier was caught on the ball and his pass forward cannoned off Maeda and into his own net beyond Jack Butland.

That left Ibrox stunned, with no away fans in attendance in Govan. But is the rapid time of 22 seconds the fastest anyone has ever scored in this fixture? Remarkably, the answer is no. Celtic's Chris Sutton netted 19 seconds into a 3-2 Rangers win in 2002.

BBC Sportsound pundits were left flummoxed by the unusual start to proceedings, with this game so crucial in the title race. A Rangers win puts them two points in front with a game in hand while Celtic go four ahead in first with victory.

Ex-Celtic keeper Pat Bonner was in agreeance that it should not have been one Tavernier allowed to let happen: “Quite incredible. Tavernier went to sleep a little bit, he didn't realise that Maeda - who is really quick - was getting in to close him down. He played it off him and the goalkeeper was out of position. It's hesitation from Tavernier, and he should have been onto it quicker. He has to do better.”