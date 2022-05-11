The Hoops can wrap up with the title with victory over Tam Courts’ side at Tannadice this evening

Celtic can clinch the Scottish Premiership title when they travel to Tannadice Park to take on Dundee United this evening.

Ange Postecoglou’s side require just a point from their remaining two league games to be crowned champions of Scotland for the 52nd time in their trophy-laden history.

The Hoops played out a 1-1 draw against Old Firm rivals Rangers at Parkhead earlier this month before returning to winning ways with a comprehensive 4-1 victory over third-placed Hearts last weekend, despite the Edinburgh club taking a surprise lead inside three minutes.

Celtic's Reo Hatate (L) and Dundee United's Ian Harkes during a cinch Premiership match between Celtic and Dundee United at Celtic Park, on January 29, 2022, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Goals from Daizen Maeda, Kyogo Furuhashi, Matt O’Riley and Giorgos Giakoumakis moved Celtic a signifcant step closer towards reclaiming the top-flight crown.

Postecoglou has guided his squad on a sensational 30-game unbeaten domestic run and they will arrive in Tayside having won five of their last six visits to Dundee United, which includes three succesive clean sheets in their previous trips north.

Their unstoppable form has them now just 90 minutes away from wrestling back their grip of the Premiership title as they bid to secure a 14 consecutive victory on their travels.

A positive result for Dundee United could help Tam Courts’ side consolidate fourth place in the table as they eye European football.

The Tangerines went down 2-0 against Rangers at Ibrox in their most recent outing after failing to register a single effort on target.

Just two wins in their last 11 league fixtures doesn’t make for great viewing but they remain on course to seal their highest top-flight finish since season 2013/14.

Their home form has relatively strong, losing just one of their last seven games at Tannadice but they must somehow find a way to end their wretched recent record against Celtic to prevent them winning the trophy on their own patch.

What time does Dundee United vs Celtic kick-off?

Who: Dundee United vs Celtic

What: Scottish Premiership (Post-split)

Where: Tannadice Park, Dundee

When: Wednesday, May 11th – kick-off 7.30pm.

How to watch on TV – Is there a live stream?

Yes, the game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football. Coverage begins at 7pm. Subscribers can stream the match using the Sky Go app across all devices.

Non-subscribers can purchase a one-off day pass via Now TV for £9.99. A pay-per-view option is also available via Celtic TV.

What are the latest match odds?

DUNDEE UNITED 10/1 | DRAW 19/4 | CELTIC 1/4

What’s the team news ahead of Dundee United vs Celtic?

Full-back Josip Juranovic remains on the sidelines after tweaking his hamstring last month, so Anthony Ralston is expected to start at right-back again in the Croatian’s absence.

David Turnbull was handed his first start since December at the weekend and could be in contention to do so again tonight, while Giakoumakis and Liel Abada will be aiming to force their way into the starting XI.

Ange Postecoglou has reported no fresh injury concerns ahead of the contest.

He said: “Everyone is okay after the weekend, so we don’t expect any change in terms of the players available.

“Josip Juranvoic is still not fit, he’s still in rehab and has got half a chance to make the weekend so we’ll see how he’s doing.

“We had a good session yesterday (Monday) and the boys are in good spirits. We’re looking forward to it.”

Dundee United boss Tam Courts is without quintet Marc McNulty (knee), Ian Harkes (leg), Peter Pawlett (Achilles), and Calum Butcher (personal reasons) for the rest of the season.