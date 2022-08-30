The League Cup holders will begin their quest for a 21st title in Dingwall.

Celtic have been firing on all cylinders this season and they will kick-start their League Cup campaign in the Highlands against Ross County on Wednesday.

Ange Postecoglou’s side will look to keep the ball rolling at the Global Energy Stadium in Dingwall against a Staggies team who have lost three of their last four outings.

With Saturday’s Old Firm encounter on the horizon, Postecoglou is expected to ring the changes, with the likes of Kyogo Furuhashi and Jota set for a rest period.

Celtic have converted a staggering 21 goals during their opening five league wins, conceding just once and they will have lofty ambitions to retain their Premier Sports Cup crown.

The holders defeated Hibernian 2-1 in the final at Hampden Park last December and will begin their quest for a 21st title against Ross County who will be eyeing a major upset.

Malky Mackay’s men fell to a 4-0 defeat at the hands of Rangers in Govan last Saturday, but prior to that they picked up a first win of the season against Kilmarnock.

County eased through their group stage qualifiers with four wins from their four games and will hope to provide Celtic with another difficult test after their decent showing against the champions last month.

We’ve gathered all the information you need on the match and how to watch it below…

Where is the game taking place & what time does the match kick-off?

Who: Ross County Vs Celtic

What: Premier Sports Cup (2nd Round)

Where: Global Energy Stadium, Dingwall

When: Wednesday, August 31st – kick-off 7.45pm (UK time).

How to watch on TV – Is there a live stream?

Yes, the game will be broadcast live on Premier Sports 1. Coverage begins at 7.30pm - half an hour before kick-off. Subscribers can stream the match on the Premier Player.

A pay-per-view option is available via Celtic TV and can be purchased through the club’s official website.

BBC Sportsound will provide updates throughout the match.

What are the latest match odds?

ROSS COUNTY 14/1 | DRAW 11/2 | CELTIC 2/11

Celtic are strong favourites to ease into the quarter-finals. Kyogo Furuhashi is 12/5 favourite to score first with fellow countryman Daizen Maeda priced at 11/4. Giorgos Giakoumakis is available at 3/1.

*Odds from BET365 correct at time of writing*

Who are the match officials?

Refereen Willie Collum has been selected by the Scottish FA to take charge of the cup tie. He will be assisted by Alan Mulvanny and David Doig, with Craig Napier named as the fourth official.

What’s the team news ahead of Ross County vs Celtic?

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou could be tempted to freshen up his squad with one eye likely to be on upcoming matches against Rangers and Real Madrid.

The Australian has named a settled starting XI in recent weeks but that could b set to change with squad depth crucial ahead of an important run of games.

Summer signing Aaron Mooy impressed as a second half substitute at Tannadice on Sunday and he could be in line for a start, while the likes of Benjamin Siegrist, James Forrest, David Turnbull and Alexandro Bernabei are also in contention.

Celtic's latest signing Sead Haksabanovic, pictured at the club's Friday training session, will fit right in with the team's football style maintains his new manager Ange Postecoglou. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The Hoops are still looking to offload one or two fringe players before Thursday’s transfer deadline with Albian Ajeti and James McCarthy both struggling to make an impact this season.

Centre-back Stephen Welsh remains a doubt after suffering a minor muscle problem in the Premiership opener against Aberdeen last month, but Sead Haksabanovic could be in the frame to make his debut.