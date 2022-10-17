The winger became only the 30th player to reach a century of goals for the Parkhead club.

James Forrest is determined to add more accolades to his glittering Celtic CV after becoming the 30th player to join an elite list of players to score 100 goals for the club.

The winger, who notched his first hat-trick since 2018 during Saturday’s 6-1 demolition of Hibernian, is the first homegrown player to score a century of goals for the Hoops since Charlie Nicholas and the first to do so in just ONE spell since Kenny Dalglish.

The 31-year-old has been used sparingly so far this season but grasped his opportunity to impress with both hands against the Easter Road outfit as manager Ange Postecoglou opted to rotate his starting line-up following the midweek loss to RB Leipzig in the Champions League.

James Forrest celebrates after scoring to make it 4-1 Celtic - his 100th goal for the club.

Forrest, arguably one of the club’s most decorated players having won 20 trophies, continued to defy his doubters with a memorable three-goal scoring spree on his first start of the season, acting as a timely reminder of his importance to Postecoglou’s squad.

Commenting on his achievement, the Scotland international said: “I’m buzzing, it feels amazing. Playing the amount of games I have afor this club and scoring 100 goals and contributing and winning trophies, it’s been amazing.

“Everyone was talking about it last season but I don’t like thinking too far ahead. It’s better once you’ve done it. It’s a great achievement.

“I’ve still got another couple of years here so I’m just going to keep working hard and just try and be here for as long as I can. I don’t take anything for granted.

“I’ve had to wait my turn but I’ve enjoyed the last couple of games coming on (as a substitute) and I’ve been feeling good. I was ready to help contribute to the team, so it’s a great day all around.”

Forrest made his Celtic debut back in May 2010 and has gone on to play more than 450 times for the Scottish champions. He penned a new three-year deal with his boyhood club earlier this year.

Only three players have lifted more titles during their time at Celtic - Bobby Lennox, Scott Brown, and Billy McNeil - ensuring the loyal club servant will earn legendary status regardless of what he achieves during the remainder of his Parkhead career.

Speaking to BBC Scotland, Forrest said: “It’s crazy, it’s obviously flew in. I think when you get a wee bit older and maybe even this season I haven’t played as much, but when you’re still a part of this club, the amount of games you play each season, it’s still great to be a part of.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou hails James Forrest after he scored a hat-trick.

“The amount of different teams I’ve played in and the managers I’ve had, it’s been a great experience. I’m still here and want to keep playing and contributing.

“I’m not one for thinking ‘I want to achieve this and that’ but once you do achieve something, and people will tell you it’s important you do realise how big an achievement it is.