The former English Premier League whistler cast his opinions on the weekend’s main talking points.

Dermot Gallagher has urged the Scottish FA to stick by VAR through it’s teething problems phase after claiming the technology will not get every decision correct initially.

The former Premier League referee delivered his views and analysis of two key penalty incidents in Celtic and Rangers’ weekend Scottish Premiership matches on Sky Sports latest edition of ‘Ref Watch’.

In Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off, St Mirren defender Marcus Fraser was adjudged to have tripped Ryan Kent in the 80th minute after the Gers winger had already won the race to the ball.

Ultimately, it turned out to be another weekend to forget for the Light Blues as they drew 1-1 in Paisley. Jonah Ayunga fired the home side in front before skipper James Tavernier levelled from the spot to rescue a point. The Light Blues now trail by nine points in the title race, with the first anniversary of manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s appointment this coming Friday.

Across the city, league leaders Celtic came from a goal behind to beat Ross County 2-1 and continue their relentless domestic form. The Staggies were awarded a controversial spot-kick at Parkhead when Matt O’Riley was penalised for handball.

David Cancola made no mistake the spot early in the second half but the Scottish champions displayed their character once again with two goals in six minutes through David Turnbull and Sead Haksabanovic.

Since the introduction of VAR in Scottish football last month, the system has been used frequently in the top-flight - making several important decision in terms of penalties, red cards and goal awards.

A view inside the VAR hub at Clydesdale House ahead of its Scottish football debut this weekend. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Analysing the foul on Kent, Gallagher said: “I turn my ears off in situations like this. A term I use often is the ball is the clue. The ball goes and the defender doesn’t get any of the ball. That’s clear for me. Is it a foul? Yes.

“This is the good thing about VAR, once it’s referred it’s given - this wouldn’t have been given as a penalty in Scotland.

“People say they’ve (SFA) brought it in half way and it’s not right or fair with what has happened before but do you want to continue to see that not given or do you want to take the initiative and say ‘Yeah, that is a foul’. I think they’ve done well to say ‘yeah bring it’.”

