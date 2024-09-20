Sergej Jakirovic has left Dinamo Zagreb after his team's horror performance in the Champions League. | Getty Images

Dinamo Zagreb were humbled 9-2 in their Champions League opener against Bayern Munich

Celtic’s Champions League opponents Dinamo Zagreb have reached a mutual agreement to terminate the contract of manager Sergej Jakirovic with immediate effect after the team’s lopsided 9-2 defeat to German heavyweights Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena.

The defeat marked the highest scoring game in Champions League history as ex-Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane became the highest scoring British player in the competition with four goals, while Michael Olise twice, Raphael Guerrio, Leroy Sane and Leon Goretska all got on the scoresheet. Bruno Petkovic and Takuya Ogiwara's goals were a minor consolation for the hapless Croatian side, who could have in fact conceded more goals if it wasn’t for VAR intervention.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dinamo, who face Celtic in the Croatian capital on 10 December, were crowned league champions last season with 82 points from 36 league matches and were also triumphant in the Croatian Cup.

A club statement from Dinamo Zagreb reads: "First of all, I want to thank Sergej Jakirović for all the results he achieved. We had a pleasant cooperation, he left an impression on me of a quality person and I wish him the best of luck in his future career.

“The most important thing in these situations is to remain human, and to put Dinamo's interests first. It is now up to all of us to make a quality decision about a new coach at this difficult moment for Dinamo and to return to winning ways"

Jakirović managed exactly 60 games, recording 41 wins, nine draws and 10 losses. Prior to his exit, he had gone half a year without defeat in an official match, from March 14 until Friday 13 September. In that period, he went 21 games without suffering defeat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As it stands, Dinamo are 36th at the end of matchday one while Celtic find themselves in second place behind Bayern Munich and joint level on goal difference with German champions Bayer Leverkusen and narrowly above Aston Villa and Champions League runners-up Borussia Dortmund on goal difference.

A place in the top eight will ensure Celtic automatic progression into the round-of-16, while any finish between ninth and 24th will see the Hoops go into a two-legged play-off under the new format.