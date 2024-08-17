He’s had his say on a reported Celtic target | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Celtic are said to be monitoring the Liverpool star.

Jamie Carragher believes a Liverpool star reportedly being kept tabs on by Celtic will be on the move this summer.

Wataru Endo featured regularly in Jurgen Klopp’s finals season in charge at Anfield after arriving in 2023, but claims have emerged that he could be out under new gaffer Arne Slot. Recent claims have been made that Liverpool are ‘open-minded’ about selling the midfielder with Celtic monitoring his situation.

Matt O’Riley is linked with exiting Brendan Rodgers’ midfield at Parkhead that also includes Callum McGregor, Reo Hatate, Tomoki Iwata, Paulo Bernardo and Odin Thiago Holm as possible options. Possible midfield recruits continue to be linked though with Dundee’s Luke McCowan mentioned alongside Endo.

Liverpool legend Carragher reckons the latter is one who will be on the move this summer, whether that be to Celtic or elsewhere. He doesn’t believe he is aligned to the way Slot’s style will pan out in comparison to the way Endo fitted into Klopp’s plans.

Carragher told Blood Red (via Rousing the Kop): “I know he [Slot] played him [Endo] at the start of the tour against Real Betis. I didn’t see the game but I saw some reports saying he found it difficult.

“I think Endo will go, I’m pretty confident on that because it almost looks like he’s completely the opposite of what he wants in that role. It doesn’t mean he’s a bad player, it just means a manager wants to play a slightly different type of game or tactics or set-up. So, I think he’d play virtually everybody there instead of Endo actually.”