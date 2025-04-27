Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Celtic player has been given his kudo by the Leicester City icon.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jamie Vardy had eyes for a Celtic star as he reflected on his time at Leicester City.

The striker is leaving the Foxes as the greatest player in their history after winning the Premier League and FA Cup in blue. After their relegation from the English top flight, he has confirmed that this campaign will be his last.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their title run down south is famed as one of sport’s greatest underdog tales and their goalkeeper for that run was Kasper Schmeichel, now Celtic number one. Vardy has not forgotten about the impact made by the Danish international while at the King Power Stadium.

Vardy’s dream Leicester City XI

The striker was asked for his greatest ever side he’s played with while at Leicester City. He said when it came to goalkeeper via X that “I’d go Kasper.” Danny Simpson, Wes Morgan, Robert Huth and Christian Fuchs makes up his back four. N’Golo Kante, Danny Drinkwater and Youri Tielemans join forces in the midfield and he is flanked up front by Riyad Mahrez and Marc Albrington.

He said of his decision to leave Leicester via the club website: “I’ll be devastated on the day when it is the last [game], but good things, they come to an end. It’s going to be one of those emotional days. Who knows which way that can go. If you ask anyone, I’m not really an emotional guy. Nothing like that ever comes across with me, but when you’ve been somewhere for so long, and it is time to say goodbye, you just never know what your personal reaction is going to be.

“Especially for me, being here so long, the fans took me in like I was one of their own. You always want to repay that and that’s why this Club will always have a massive place in my heart. It’s family. The fans have, ever since I’ve been here, stuck with us through thick and thin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It comes to game days, and the atmosphere’s great. And then you get the die-hard ones who are travelling to every single away game as well. It’s really appreciated, it really is. Nothing in the world these days is cheap, so for them to be spending their money to back the club they love and, fortunately for myself, being involved in that for all of the past 13 seasons, it’s an unbelievable feeling.

“It’s football, it’s entertainment. We’re going to get stick from the fans, but they should be ready to get it back. I don’t think any side of that should be took away from the game itself. It’s part and parcel of it, football’s full of emotions, it needs to be entertaining. That’s a massive part of it. It’s nothing personal, it’s part of the game, it's what gets people going. I love it. I’m not fussed.”