The sought after striker snubbed a Parkhead move for Ajax on Deadline Day

It was a disastrous Deadline Day for Brendan Rodgers as Celtic appeared to be looking here, there and everywhere for a striker.

Following first choice Hoops number nine, Adam Idah’s £7.5m move to Swansea City, Rodgers was up against the clock to find a suitable replacement. It looked as if he may have found his man in Anderlecht’s, Kasper Dolberg, however the 27-year old ended up going back to his old side, Ajax.

With the post-window addition of free agent, Kelechi Iheanacho, Celtic have recruited some reinforcements in the final third. However, whether he and other players will be able to emulate the quality of Nicolas Kuhn, Kyogo Furuhashi or the injured Jota, remains to be seen. While Dolberg at one stage looked a certainty to be Celtic Park bound following the sale of Idah, a transfer expert has claimed that the Dane was never fully content with the Glasgow move, despite Rodgers’ best efforts:

Transfer expert says Dolberg deal was ‘lost on day one’

According to transfer insider, Stephen McGowan, the Kasper Dolberg to Celtic move was never as nailed on as first thought, despite the Hoops doing everything in their power to gain his signature, as chaos ensued. Speaking to PLZ Soccer, he said: “The intention was there to sign him, but they bid too low initially. The opportunity was lost on day one, effectively. I don’t think Dolberg was ever sold on Celtic, or more to the point Glasgow, but I’m led to believe Celtic had a private jet ready to go for him.

“I think they were genuine about doing it. The big mistake they made, as has happened so often, they did not close the deal. They didn’t get it done. They let Adam Idah go for a move, they told Brendan Rodgers they would get a player to replace him and they haven’t done it. And you then have this absurd circus where you have the wealthiest club in the country parading around on the day after the transfer window trying to persuade for free transfers.”

Dolberg ended up moving to Ajax, where he broke through as a youngster and scored 33 goals in 78 appearances for the Amsterdam side in his first spell. He could feature against Scotland tonight as he was picked in Brian Riemer’s squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Dolberg one of many late window Celtic snubs

As Celtic desperately tried to sign attackers on Deadline Day, Dolberg wasn’t the only one who chose to go elsewhere. Chelsea’s David Datro Fofana was also linked with a move to the East End of Glasgow, but decided against it. This left Rodgers with no choice but to shop in the free agent market.

Celtic signed Iheanacho earlier in the week as the Nigerian International was released from Sevilla towards the end of the window, however the consistency of the former Leicester City man could be an issue. The Celtic boss is also claimed to have been looking at former Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford as a potential striking reinforcement following his release from the Yorkshire giants.