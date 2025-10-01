The Motherwell gaffer spoke ahead of Celtic Park clash on Sunday afternoon

Following their goalless draw against Hibs, Celtic dropped points for the second time this season in what was a frustrating afternoon for Brendan Rodgers. However, The Hoops can expect an entirely different game against Motherwell according to The Steelmen boss.

The Hibees created very little against Celtic on Saturday, but were physical, scrappy and robust in defence. Kelechi Iheanacho and Johnny Kenny both had golden opportunities to win it for The Celts, but failed to convert. Hibernian came to Parkhead looking to not lose rather than to win and were successful in doing so, but high-flying Motherwell will bring a fresh challenge.

Since taking over in the summer, Jens Berthel Askou has completely turned the Lanarkshire side around. With their possession-based style of football, Motherwell remain unbeaten in the SPFL Premiership and will go to Parkhead full of confidence having won their last two matches. Askou insists that Motherwell won’t be changing their tactics to a more defensive style for the Celtic clash.

‘We’re going to win’

According to the Daily Record, the Dane said: “we’re not just going there to frustrate Celtic and tease them a little bit. We’re going to win. And I believe that this team is capable of that, even though we know we’re going to play probably the toughest opponent at the toughest place in the league.

“But I have seen so much already from this team that gives me a lot of confidence and belief that we will go there and have a good opportunity. We’re really excited and looking forward to that game. Hopefully, we’ll get one or two of the players who haven’t been available the last couple of weeks back with us and that will give us another boost.”

Since their opening day draw with Rangers, Askou hasn’t changed his style against any opposition so far. His team remain the only side to have taken points off Hearts this season after their 3-3 draw at Tynecastle. Motherwell fans will be confident in their chances to win the League Cup as well as they play St Mirren in the semi-finals at Hampden in November.

Askou has ‘big dreams’ at Motherwell

The 43-year old also added that at every club he’s managed before, he’s always set up to win the game, no matter the opponent. He said: “my ambition is to get as high as possible. We have big dreams. I remember when I was a young player at Silkeborg, my manager was annoyed because he was asked if we would only try and avoid relegation after our promotion and he replied that he would play for the title.

“That’s what we do. We know we’re not the favourites, not even to be first, second, third or maybe fourth but we’ll do our best to go get as high in the league table as possible. That’s the mentality I want from everyone. It takes bravery and it takes ambition and it takes everyone wanting to win every game. That’s where it starts.

“We want to do something special so that we can make the players successful, make the club successful and make the fans excited and happy.”