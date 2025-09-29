Hoops midfielder refusing to panic as Brendan Rodgers’ men play catch up in Scottish Premiership after being held to a 0-0 draw by Hibs

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luke McCowan admits he won’t lose any sleep just yet after Celtic were knocked off top spot in the Scottish Premiership table by Hearts following a goalless draw at home to Hibs on Saturday.

The Hoops’ slip up combined with a thumping 3-0 for the Jambos over newly-promoted Falkirk at Tynecastle sent Derek McInnes’ side two points clear at the summit and means the champions are playing catch up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But midfielder McCowan is refusing to panic at the prospect of a title charge coming from the Gorgie club instead of Rangers this term and isn’t concerned about Hearts stealing a march at such an early stage in the season.

He said: “We're not eyeballing Hearts and worrying about them or anything like that. It's more worrying about ourselves. It's making sure that we're at it. That's always been the way Celtic play.

“It's about we come first and we make sure that we're doing the things that we're good at throughout the season. If we keep up what we're doing, it won't matter what Hearts do. It's about the levels of performance Celtic put in.

“It's the same every season, isn’t it? There's always a team that pushes us. It's always the question. Last year it was Aberdeen, they started like a house on fire. Hearts as well have started like a house on fire, performing well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's so early, there’s so many games to play. If we keep that performance level that we did on Saturday, we'll come away with the three points more often than not.”

Hearts fans are currently dreaming of a potential title push but McCowan reckons that will only mean his Celtic team-mates put more pressure on themselves to deliver.

He continued: “It doesn't matter if there's one point in it or ten or more. It's about putting that level of expectation on yourself. It won't matter if Hearts are there or not. It's about us.

“It's a level of expectation at this club. You need to put that pressure on yourself and you need to accept that pressure of league champions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You need to go and show why you won the league before. But knowing that winning it the year before means absolutely nothing. It's about pushing on and pushing on and then that throughout the full season.”

Celtic will now turn their attention back on the Europa League this week after earning a hard-fought point in their league phase opener against Red Star Belgrade in the Serbian capital.

Rodgers’ side welcome Portuguese outfit Braga to Parkhead on Thursday night and will follow that with another home tie against Austrian side Sturm Graz. It’s a favourable run and McCowan is determined to take significant strides towards the knockout stage of the competition.

“That's a great opportunity for us – the home games, we know that,” he added. “If we were hard on ourselves again, last week we probably had the game there. It was a great opportunity for us away from home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But when it comes to home games, we need to put on a real top-level performance to go and get the victories. You want to push on. I can't speak for everybody, obviously.

“But I want to try and play as many minutes as I can in that competition. It's another European competition for me that I haven't played in before. So I am looking forward to Thursday and bring on the challenge of top European sides coming to Parkhead.”