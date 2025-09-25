Joe Hart was on Celtic punditry duties | Getty Images

Celtic made a number of signings in the summer window with one in particular making an impact.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joe Hart has revealed the summer signing that he’s been told to keep an eye on at Celtic this season.

The former goalkeeper proved a fans favourite at Parkhead over three years before retiring upon the end of his Hoops spell last year. He was on co-commentary duty for TNT Sports on Wednesday night as Brendan Rodgers’ side drew 1-1 with Red Star Belgrade in their opening league phase match in the Europa League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One positive from the game as Kieran Tierney playing over 80 minutes after injury issues in recent seasons, having also played the whole game of last weekend’s Premier Sports Cup quarter-final win versus Partick Thistle. It’s his back-up, however, that Hart was told all about at Celtic HQ in Belgrade from those inside the inner Parkhead sanctum.

Joe Hart names Celtic summer signing to keep an eye on

Marcelo Saracchi has joined on a season-long loan from Boca Juniors, a Uruguayan international with experience in European football at clubs like RB Leipzig, Galatasaray and Levante. He replaced Tierney for the final stages of the clash in Belgrade and former keeper Hart says the South American star has already made a big impression behind the scenes.

Hart said on TNT Sports commentary about the left-back situation: “It’s good numbers and positive signs. A few seasons where he has struggled injury wise and it will be really pleasing for Brendan Rodgers, he will need his experience. I was at the Celtic hotel today and they were telling me about Saracchi, bringing a whole lot of energy to this squad. He sounds like a real character.”

Rodgers said of Saracchi upon signing him: “I’m really pleased we have been able to bring Marcelo to the club. He is someone who has great ability, a very solid defender but also, as an attacking full back, he can make a real impact for us going forward. Having played in Argentina’s Primera Division for a number of years, Marcelo has a very good level of experience within a strong football environment, so I believe he will be an important, quality addition to our squad.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Can Kieran Tierney play 90 minutes for Celtic?

The Irishman spoke on Sunday of how important it was for Tierney to play the whole match versus Thistle. Rodgers said: “Psychologically, I felt it was important for him. He hasn't played 90 in a long, long time. But for him just to push himself to get over the hill is very important. Especially in the first half, the combination played with him and Sebastian (Tounekti) on that side was outstanding.

"He's gone through a lot, not just physically, but mentally. There's a stress on a player that you can never understand, unless you've had really bad injuries and what that does to you, what it makes you think about whenever you're pushing yourself.

"When you're young and fresh and haven't got many injuries, then you're just free and you're 100 per cent. When you know that you've been out for maybe periods of time, it can psychologically hurt you. But he's getting over all that and every day getting better and improving."