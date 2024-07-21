He is currently hunting a new club | Getty Images

He was a star in Brendan Rodgers’ first Celtic tenure.

Stuart Armstrong is on trial at a Premier League club as a Celtic reunion is eyed by the playmaker.

The Scotland international is a free agent after not renewing his terms with Southampton at the end of the season after making 214 appearance for Saints. Now it has been confirmed Armstrong is in training with Thomas Frank’s Brentford, who also have ex-Parkhead defender Kristoffer Ajer within their ranks.

He was involved during the second 45 minutes of Brentford's 5-2 pre-season friendly win against AFC Wimbledon on Saturday. Frank said: “He's got great experience. He's a great player with a great career. He's been training with us. We've been helping each other. Him to get to a good level and we have another good player in. That's the plan so far."

During his time with Celtic, the 32-year-old won four Premiership titles, forming part of the Invincible squad from Brendan Rodgers’ first tenure in charge. After winning his 50th cap for Scotland in March, Armstrong provided a nod to his happy time at Celtic.

The midfielder said: “As much as it is a dream to play for Scotland, it is not something you think about when you are younger. I have been to Hampden to watch games and obviously international football is the pinnacle, but it is not something at the forefront of your mind.

“What you are thinking about is breaking into first team football and then off the back of that if you do well then, your hope and dream is to then reach the next stage which is playing for Scotland.

“As a young boy I dreamed of playing in the Scottish Premier League, I did that, and the bonus was playing for Celtic and learning how to win and being part of a huge, huge club with whom I had some amazing experiences.

“After that it was about playing in the top level in England and in international football. All of which I am lucky enough to have achieved. One cap for Scotland would have been a dream come true, which it was, and to get 50 is a bit surreal to be honest.”