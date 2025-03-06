Kasper Schmeichel reveals intense Celtic mentality that has 'elevated' his game

Celtic are on track for another Scottish Premiership title this season.

Despite approaching his 39th birthday, Celtic’s star goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel is yet to show signs he is slowing down in his career.

Usually, when a player approaches the latter years of their time on the pitch, they seek moves that will see out their career at a reduced pace. Many often take backseats and operate as a rotational players.

Schmeichel still has a lot left in the tank to give, though. The first sign of that was his decision to pen an extra year with Celtic back in January. The Danish icon extended his contract with the Hoops until 2026 and he has played every minute of football so far this season, except for a brief rest against Raith Rovers in the Scottish Cup.

Schmeichel has also confirmed his mentality is still very much to win as much as possible. The goalkeeper appeared on the latest episode of The Overlap’s Stick to Football podcast to talk about his career and his move to Glasgow last summer.

Celtic ‘pressure’ has boosted Schmeichel’s performances

Celtic are on track for another successful Scottish Premiership campaign. Currently boasting a staggering 16-point lead over rivals Rangers, the Hoops have one hand on the trophy.

Schmeichel is no stranger to high stakes and competing for silverware. The 38-year-old was a crucial part of the history-making Leicester City side that stunned the world with their iconic 2015/16 Premier League title-winning campaign.

Now, almost a decade later, Schmeichel is still hungry for success and has revealed how Celtic’s all-or-nothing mindset has helped taken his game to new levels of determination.

“Going to Celtic now, there’s that pressure that if you don’t win, if you just draw, it’s a catastrophe,” the Dane admitted. “But also I think it’s elevated my game because now it’s not about winning, it’s about being perfect. Now, we don’t have to just win, we have to do it perfectly.

“So every action I do now, every bit of handling, every pass, everything has to be perfect now. It’s not just about winning.”

Celtic have lost just two games so far in the Scottish Premiership this season. Schmeichel has also shipped just 17 goals 29 games, keeping 19 clean sheets along the way.

Schmeichel still looking to play football

Schmeichel was asked about playing against Rangers in the Glasgow Derby — a fixture and atmosphere many players around the world admit they would love to experience. He also hinted that he’s still feeling fit and fiery in himself to continue to play at the highest level.

“I loved it,” the shot-stopper said of the derby. “It’s an incredible experience. And like I say, now there’s different things that motivate me. Now it’s about winning and winning well, and how much can we win. The Champions League this season was an incredible experience. We competed, and that was nice, but for my mentality, I wanted to win, and that was tough.

“That was a tough moment but you do go through tough periods in your career and you go through great periods in your career. And while you’re still physically able, why not? Why not continue?”