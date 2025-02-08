Celtic were in Scottish Cup action against Championship side Raith Rovers at Parkhead

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A makeshift Celtic side cruised into the Scottish Cup quarter-finals after destroying Championship side Raith Rovers 5-0 at Parkhead.

The holders enjoyed a comfortable day at the office in Glasgow’s east end, with manager Brendan Rodgers also afforded the luxury of making NINE changes to his starting XI, with one eye already on next week’s Champions League play-off tie at home to Bayern Munich.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daizen Maeda - deployed as a central striker - stole the show by grabbing a hat-trick and taking his Celtic tally to 50 goals, with Luke McCowan and Yang Hyun-jun also on the scoresheet in the second half.

This was very much a case of business as usual for the Hoops as they put the Kirkcaldy outfit to the sword with a ruthless display in clinical finishing. And it could’ve been even more as Celtic dealt Barry Robson’s Raith a harsh lesson as the quality between the two sides shone through.

Here, GlasgowWorld looks at how the Celtic players rated at Parkhead...

GK - Viljami Sinisalo (7/10)

Making his long-awaited debut, the Finnish international will be delighted to have kept a clean sheet. Only had one save to make of note and showed up well at a couple of set-pieces

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

RB - Anthony Ralston (7/10)

Guilty of losing possession a couple of times in the first-half when attempting to break forward, but made up for it with an excellent cross for Yang to make it four.

RCB - Dane Murray (7/10)

The youngster was brought in from the cold to earn his first competitive start and he looked sure-footed, comfortable on the ball and defended pretty well on the whole. A day to savour.

LCB - Liam Scales (6/10)

Rarely tested throughout the 90 minutes but early error as he attempted to clear a through ball almost led to a Raith chance.

LB - Jeffrey Schlupp (7/10)

Making his first start since arriving late on Deadline Day, the Crystal Palace loanee gradually warmed to his task, but once he found his rhythm it was relatively plain sailing. A solid display overall. Subbed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CDM - Callum McGregor (7/10)

The skipper once again strolled it. Another dominant midfield performance. Subbed.

CM - Luke McCowan (8/10)

A classy operator who makes the difficult things looks relatively routine. A real threat in the final third and got himself on the scoresheet while providing an assist to round-off Maeda’s hat-trick.

CM - Paulo Bernardo (6/10)

Contributed an assist for Maeda’s first goal with a neat pass, but forced off injured after sustaining a knock to his lower leg.

RW - Yang Hyun-jun (8/10)

One of his best performances in a Celtic jersey to date. Raced through on goal before unselfishly squaring for Maeda’s second goal. Added another assist for McCowan’s strike then topped off a fine display with a first-time finish from Ralston’s delivery. Subbed

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LW - Nicolas Kuhn (6/10)

Involved in a lot of dangerous attacking play but wasn’t firing on all cylinders. Subbed after 65 minutes

CF - Daizen Maeda (9/10)

Another scintillating shift. Notched a well-taken hat-trick after 77 minutes. Moved onto 50 goals for the club in the process. Relished the role of playing through the middle and his non-stop running and work ethic is a joy to watch.

Subs used: Hatate, Engels, Jota, Kenny, Nawrocki.