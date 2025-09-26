Celtic may need to turn to the January transfer window if this star’s positive form continues.

It’s not often a club will need to resort to the transfer market to recruit in a position where a player is performing well. However, Celtic may need to do just that after Kelechi Iheanacho popped up with another important contribution for his team this week.

The Hoops’ first Europa League clash ended in a 1-1 draw against Red Star Belgrade but Iheanacho ensured his side did not leave without a goal. After coming off the bench to replace Daizen Maeda, the Nigerian needed less than ten minutes to put his stamp on the game.

That’s twice now this season he has provided an important goal, the first coming as he stepped up to dispatch a penalty to claim all three points over Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership.

Should this run of form continue in Scotland, Iheanacho could earn himself a call up for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations fixtures in December. If he does travel to Morocco for the tournament, Celtic may need to consider bringing in a new striker during the January window, depending on how far Nigeria reach in the tournament.

Celtic could need a temporary Kelechi Iheanacho replacement

The AFCON 2025 group stage starts on December 21st, meaning Iheanacho will miss at least three Celtic games if he does earn a call up with the Super Eagles. However, as three-time champions and eight-time finalists, Nigeria will be expected to go the distance in the competition, so the odds on them making it beyond the groups are high.

If Nigeria reach the round of 16, Iheanacho will miss the derby match with Glasgow rivals Rangers on January 3rd. If they make it to the quarter-finals and beyond, he’ll will be absent for the Dundee United clash and miss five Celtic games overall.

If Iheanacho’s form at Celtic continues and he earns a Super Eagles call up, it could force the Hoops to consider a new signing in January just to plug the gap he will leave behind temporarily.

Kelechi Iheanacho praise for Celtic form

Brendan Rodgers knows Iheanacho well from their time at Leicester City together, and he has been impressing the manager since his arrival at Parkhead.

“We needed someone centrally to hold the ball up. I felt that we arrived into the final third in the first half and we were either loose with the ball or didn't hold the ball up,” Rodgers said as he reflected on his substitute decision in the Europa League.

“That's one of Kels' greatest strengths, he can take the ball in and use his body well.”

The 28-year-old has also earned praise for his penalty against Kilmarnock. Tam McManus admired his ‘bottle’ to take on the spot-kick after what was a slow start to the match for him.

“Iheanacho coming on and getting a goal, fair play to him, he’s got a lot of bottle. I didn’t think he was great when he came on, he looked off it,” McManus told PLZ Soccer.

“But for him to step up and take the penalty, that’s bottle because if he misses that, straight away the fans are against him. But he scored it, he took the pressure on his shoulders and put the ball in the net to win the game for Celtic.”

