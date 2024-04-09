Key man in fitness race for Celtic v Aberdeen Scottish Cup semi-final clash

It was already set to be a massive month in Scottish football and last weekend’s derby draw between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox has only heightened the tensions in the title race.

There are not one but two trophies still up for grabs with just one point separating the Glasgow rivals at the top of the league table, with Rangers due to play their game in hand against Dundee tomorrow night, and both clubs set for Scottish Cup semi-final action in a few weeks times. Philippe Clement’s side play Hearts at Hampden Park on the Sunday while Celtic are in action the day before against Aberdeen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Hoops’ opponents have struggled for form this season and were condemned to a bottom six finish after last weekend’s league results. However, interim manager Peter Leven has confirmed that a key player is closing in to a return from injury and could be back in time for the massive clash at the national stadium.

Aberdeen defender Slobodan Rubezic could make a return from injury in time for this month's Scottish Cup semi final with Celtic (Pic: Getty)

Defender Slobodan Rubezic has been out since January, leaving the Dons with limited options at the back. Although the Montenegrin international is unlikely to be back for their league fixture with Dundee this weekend the Scottish Cup semi-final could be the stage where he makes his return.

Speaking to the press this week, Leven said: “Rubi is dying to play in the semi-final and it is the target for him now. He is in and out a little bit now, but he is looking really, really good. Rubi is about a week away from full training, full integration. It will be a big plus to have him back, but I think Dundee might be a little bit too close.

“His attitude towards football and life is brilliant – he just wants the best. Rubi is a good professional as he does extra in the gym and things like that. His attitude has been brilliant. He has been in the gym constantly and he is in a good place.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One other major questions hangs in the air for Celtic’s opponents ahead of the match - who will be in the dug-out? Aberdeen are still looking for their new head coach and interim boss Leven wasn’t giving much away and said that things were just being taken one game at a time as far as he is concerned.