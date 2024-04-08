Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rangers and Celtic shared the spoils on Sunday after an exhilarating Old Firm derby ended 3-3 with eye-popping action unfolding throughout. Despite the Hoops initially taking the game by the scruff of the neck, Philippe Clement’s side denied them a huge three points towards their title race tally.

Celtic remain top of the table but Rangers hold a crucial game in-hand, with just one point separating the two Glasgow rivals. The Gers will play their rescheduled clash with Dundee on Wednesday and could leapfrog into pole position with a win or potentially even a draw.

As we wait for the midweek clash to roll around, let’s take a look at the latest headlines following the outstanding Ibrox showcase.

Micah Richards praises ‘incredible’ Old Firm moment

Rangers fought hard for a way back into the Old Firm on Sunday but Rabbi Matondo stole the spotlight with a stunning goal in stoppage time to crush Celtic hearts and nick a point at the death.

Sky Sports pundit Micah Richards was in awe of the 23-year-old, who came on late in the second half to try and force a result for Rangers.

“You know, when Matondo got the ball, I am screaming, I am screaming at the defender to show him wide,” Richards said on The Rest is Football podcast. “I am coming back from London, watching it on SkyGo, and I am thinking, ‘The game is done here’. I was thinking, ‘What are you doing? You are showing him the wrong way’.

“When he hit it, I just knew it was going in. It was an incredible finish, it really was.”

Richards also likened the strike to Kevin De Bruyne’s first goal against Crystal Palace on Saturday. The Manchester City star smashed a superb hit into the back of the net to help his side claim all three points in the Premier League.

Celtic target headhunted by Premier League side

Celtic are facing some stiff competition for one of their reported summer transfer targets. The Hoops have been linked with Blackburn Rovers midfielder Sammie Szmodics for some time now. However, following his sensational performances this season, other clubs have picked up the scent.

Szmodics has scored 29 goals across all competitions this season and with his contract due to expire in 2026, there’s a lot of interest in him as we approach the end of the campaign. Carlton Palmer recently tipped the 28-year-old to become a success at Parkhead but Celtic now have English clubs looking to elbow them out of the race.

