Kieran Tierney has been heavily linked with a return to former club Celtic this summer

Celtic’s hopes of resigning Kieran Tierney have been hit with a major blow after a change in the landscape at Arsenal.

The Scottish international has been heavily linked with a move away from the Emirates throughout the summer with Celtic and Newcastle both emerging as contenders to sign the player.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tierney's future at Arsenal has been in doubt in recent months and he made just six starts in the Premier League last season, as Oleksandr Zinchenko emerged as the first choice left back.

The 26-year-old was also left out of Arsenal’s squad for the opening day of the season against Nottingham Forest, as new signing Jurrien Timber was handed his first team debut for The Gunners.

But Timber suffered an injury during the early stages of the half-time and speculation suggests that the Dutchman will be absent for several months, rather than several weeks as it was originally anticipated.

Following Timbers injury, Arsenal released a statement which said: “Jurrien Timber has received extensive assessments and scans which have confirmed he has sustained an injury to his right knee.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Jurrien will undergo a further detailed assessment and review with a consultant in the coming days to assess the full extent of the injury, in order to determine the next steps. A further update will be provided in due course.”

Will Kieran Tierney stay at Arsenal?

Kieran Tierney was a fan favourite at Celtic but hopes of a return have been hit with a blow. (Getty Images)

Kieran Tierney was left out of Arsenal’s team for the opener, but his chances of returning to the lineup seem to have increased after the injury to Timber.

Takehiro Tomiyasu was used in Timber’s place at the weekend but the Japanese international is normally utilised in the right back role.

Going forward, Arteta may look to keep Tierney around as a backup option for the first half of the season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Left back Oleksandr Zinchenko is still absent from the Arsenal match day squad after a calf issue at the end of last season, which makes Tierney the most experienced left back available at the club ahead of the all-London affair with Fulham on Saturday 26 August.

In an earlier interview Tierney admitted he had not discussed his Arsenal future with Mikel Arteta and claimed he is giving 100 percent effort in training.

The former Celtic captain said: “I’ve not had any discussions with the manager and I’m just working hard every day and trying to do as well as I can. I didn’t miss a single game because of injury last season.