Rangers ‘prepared’ to let four players leave as Celtic ‘agree’ transfer exit fee for outcast
The latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news headlines on Wednesday...
Rangers are travelling back from Geneva after beating Servette 3-2 on aggregate to secure their spot in the Champions League play-off round, while Celtic are stepping up their preparations ahead of this weekend’s Viaplay Cup second round.
Michael Beale’s side clinched a 1-1 draw in Switzerland last night to seal their progress and set up a rematch against PSV Eindhoven over two legs for the right to join the Hoops in the competition’s group stage.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The summer transfer window is entering its final stretch but there is still plenty of time for clubs to complete deals. Here are the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news headlines on Wednesday, August 16:
Rangers ‘prepared’ to let four B-team youngsters leave
Rangers are preparing to allow a number of their academy youngsters to head out on loan with striker James Graham, midfielder Mackenzie Strachan and left-back Robbie Fraser in line to depart.
According to the Daily Record, the Ibrox club are considering options for the trio, who currently have interest in them from the SPFL Championship, League One and League Two.
The Gers are no longer competing in the Lowland League and want to allow several B-team players to gain first-team experience as a key part of their development. Josh McPake is another who could also exit, either on a temporary or permanent basis.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The 21-year-old has previously had loan stints at Dundee, Morton, Harrogate Town, Morecambe, Tranmere Rovers and most recently Queen’s Park where he spent the entirety of last season. He is now in the final year of his Ibrox contract.
Celtic ‘agree’ transfer exit fee for midfield outcast
Ismaila Soro is poised to end his Celtic nightmare and relaunch his faltering career in Ligue 2 with Valenciennes reportedly close to landing the defensuve midfielder.
The Ivory Coast international has been absent from the Hoops Lennoxtown training base since ending his season-long loan spell with Portuguese top-flight side Arouca. The 26-year-old has been searching for a new club all summer after being told he has no future at Parkhead.
Israeli outfit Beitar Jerusalem were understood to be interested in signing Soro earlier this summer, but it appears a move to France’s second-tier now seems his most likely destination. Foot Mercato claim a £128,000 deal has been struck with Celtic and it is now down to the player to put pen to paper.
His imminent exit means the Scottish champions will take a significant hit on the £2million they paid to bring him to Glasgow from Bnei Yehuda in January 2020. Soro scored just once in 43 appearances, with his last outing coming as a late substitute in the 3-0 win over Rangers back in February 2022.
Brendan Rodgers is also keen to offload fringe duo Albian Ajeti and James McCarthy before the transfer window closes on September 1st. Swiss striker’s Ajeti lofty £21k per week wages have proved a stumbling block for a permanent move, while Irish midfielder McCarthy is also believed to be on a decent salary.