Rangers are travelling back from Geneva after beating Servette 3-2 on aggregate to secure their spot in the Champions League play-off round, while Celtic are stepping up their preparations ahead of this weekend’s Viaplay Cup second round.

The summer transfer window is entering its final stretch but there is still plenty of time for clubs to complete deals. Here are the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news headlines on Wednesday, August 16:

Rangers ‘prepared’ to let four B-team youngsters leave

Rangers are preparing to allow a number of their academy youngsters to head out on loan with striker James Graham, midfielder Mackenzie Strachan and left-back Robbie Fraser in line to depart.

Rangers manager Michael Beale takes training ahead of tomorrow's Champions League third qualifying round second leg at Servette. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

According to the Daily Record, the Ibrox club are considering options for the trio, who currently have interest in them from the SPFL Championship, League One and League Two.

The Gers are no longer competing in the Lowland League and want to allow several B-team players to gain first-team experience as a key part of their development. Josh McPake is another who could also exit, either on a temporary or permanent basis.

The 21-year-old has previously had loan stints at Dundee, Morton, Harrogate Town, Morecambe, Tranmere Rovers and most recently Queen’s Park where he spent the entirety of last season. He is now in the final year of his Ibrox contract.

Celtic ‘agree’ transfer exit fee for midfield outcast

Ismaila Soro is poised to end his Celtic nightmare and relaunch his faltering career in Ligue 2 with Valenciennes reportedly close to landing the defensuve midfielder.

The Ivory Coast international has been absent from the Hoops Lennoxtown training base since ending his season-long loan spell with Portuguese top-flight side Arouca. The 26-year-old has been searching for a new club all summer after being told he has no future at Parkhead.

Israeli outfit Beitar Jerusalem were understood to be interested in signing Soro earlier this summer, but it appears a move to France’s second-tier now seems his most likely destination. Foot Mercato claim a £128,000 deal has been struck with Celtic and it is now down to the player to put pen to paper.

His imminent exit means the Scottish champions will take a significant hit on the £2million they paid to bring him to Glasgow from Bnei Yehuda in January 2020. Soro scored just once in 43 appearances, with his last outing coming as a late substitute in the 3-0 win over Rangers back in February 2022.