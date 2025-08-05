The Celtic favourite is now at Birmingham City in the English Championship

Birmingham City boss Chris Davies says some of his Blues stars are struggling to spot the diminutive runs of the Celtic favourite he’s signed this summer.

Kyogo won the hearts and minds of those at Parkhead after arriving from Vissel Kobe in the Ange Postecoglou. Overall, he netted 85 goals in 165 matches before leaving for Ligue 1 side Rennes earlier this year, but his move to France proved disastrous in playing just six times without a goal contribution.

Ex Celtic man Davies has now bolstered his Birmingham City ranks with the Japanese international, who comes into his Championship side after League One glory. There’s been some early difficulty though as he was benched for a friendly against Nottingham Forest, vying for starting positions with the likes of Jay Stansfield, who netted in the 1-0 win. Davies admits that Kyogo’s new teammates are struggling to spot when the star is making his trademark rapid runs that Celtic fans came to love.

Speaking to Birmingham Live, the former Celtic coach said: “We analyse every minute of every game and try to highlight things, and he does make very, very good runs and a lot of them. There are times where he’s not been seen or found, but I want him to continue to run and continue to play with that energy. You can see that he’s quick. There was one where he pressed the goalkeeper and you could see his change of pace.

“It is all still new for Kyogo coming into a new country, a new league and a new team, but you could see quite clearly what qualities he does have with the movement and the speed, and he’s a very good finisher, although we haven’t created too many chances for him in pre-season.

“We knew he would be sharp when he first came back and then he picked up a little niggle. He picked up some good minutes and I thought he was excellent. Typical Jay, really energetic and the quality was there for the goal.”

Why Birmingham City signed Kyogo

Davies said last month of signing the former Celtic man: “If you had said that to me a year ago I would have said absolutely no chance because he was Celtic’s striker but we saw an opportunity there with him not quite settling in France and thought could we get him here and he believed in what we are doing. I have been encouraged by his sharpness and both foot finishes but he has only played 30 minutes in a training game and 60 minutes here (Burton Albion friendly), so his fitness is growing steadily.

“He is a player that suits the way I want to play. He can press, he’s aggressive and quick, and he’s a really good finisher. We’ve got to really work with him to understand him. Every Celtic team he played in will be a little bit different to the team I’m putting out there.”