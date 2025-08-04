Brighton owner has invested £10 million for a 29 percent stake in the Tynecastle club

Tony Bloom insists Hearts are capable of splitting the Old Firm THIS season after investing £10 million for a 29 percent stake in the Tynecastle club.

The bullish Brighton owner has backed up his bold prediction about the Jambos challenging Celtic and Rangers for the Scottish Premiership title in the next decade by claiming that Derek McInnes can lead the Gorgie outfit to a runners-up finish in the table this term.

And the billionaire poker player has fired a warning shot at Hoops manager Brendan Rodgers by insisting that Hearts will eventually steal away their crown.

Bloom sat down with Hearts shareholders for the first time on Sunday evening and even predicted the Edinburgh side to qualify for the Champions League group phase without having to qualify - just like the other club he has a minority shareholding in, Union St-Gilloise.

Bloom, who will watch on from the stands at tonight’s Scottish Premiership clash against Aberdeen, admitted: “I genuinely believe this current Hearts squad is very strong and every season will get stronger. So we can - even from this season - challenge for every tournament that we’re in.

"Hearts will have an excellent season. I truly believe in the squad we’ve assembled and I’ve got every faith in Derek’s ability to get the best out of them. We’ve got a very good chance of being at least second this season. I don’t think Hearts should have a ceiling, it can be fairly unlimited.

“I took over Brighton 16 years ago when we just avoided relegation to League Two. Now we expect to finish in the Premier League’s top 10, pushing for Europe.

“At USG, we took over seven years ago when we avoided relegation to the third tier, which is amateur football. In the four seasons in Belgium’s top flight, we’ve challenged for the title in each of them.

“So, at Hearts I want to make sure we’re in the talk to win the title at the start of every season. And hopefully we won’t just talk the talk - we’ll walk the walk.

“What price would I give you on Hearts winning it in the next 10 years? I won’t talk about what the odds are. But if we haven’t won the league title in 10 years, I’ll be very disappointed.

“I don’t think Brendan will be too concerned about what I’m saying now about Hearts right now. But hopefully, over the course of the season, that would be great. It would be great for Scottish football if Brendan is worried about Hearts.”

Bloom is determined for Hearts to disrupt the status quo in Scottish football, acknowledging that while Celtic and Rangers fans will laugh off his prediction, his experience at Brighton and USG gives him confidence that it can be achieved.

He also revealed that his reason for not investing more money at Tynecastle is because UEFA have made it clear that if Hearts and Brighton both play in the same European competition, a 29 percent stake was his limit.

The betting guru stated: “I’ve seen what we’ve done at Brighton and USG, hence my confidence in where I think Hearts can go. I’m totally fine and understand a lot of Celtic and Rangers fans will be laughing and saying they’ve heard it all before.

“I’m just saying it as I see it. I’m not saying it’s going to be a straight line success or that we’ll win trophies this season. But I believe we will be a significant factor in Scottish football right here, right now - and for the long term.

“I was more guarded with USG but things were a lot less proven seven years ago compared to now. I understand how difficult it is here because Celtic and Rangers’ budgets are six or seven times that of ours.

“It’s a big obstacle to overcome but the significant advantage Hearts now has is access to Jamestown Analytics. That can massively help us close the gap and I like a challenge. Coming here, I thought there was an opportunity to shake things up in Scotland.

“This is a one-off investment from me, for 29 percent of Hearts. The main reason for this is UEFA rules. They’ve made it quite clear that if you own 30 percent or more of two clubs they can’t play in the same European competition.

“I’ve spoken to UEFA directly to clarify it so if Brighton and Hearts get drawn in the same tournament, we can both play. That was the priority so there won’t be any more investment from me while UEFA rules stay the way they are.”