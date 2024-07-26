Kyogo Furuhashi has frustrated on his personal frustrations last season. | AFP via Getty Images

Kyogo Furuhashi managed 14 Premiership goals last term and is now targeting an improvement in the 2024/25 season

Celtic hero Kyogo Furuhashi admits that he found last season ‘frustrating’ at times on a personal level amid reports currently linking him with a big-money move to Japanese side Urawa Red Diamonds.

Kyogo is a firm fan-favourite at Parkhead, having scored 73 goals in 133 appearances in Glasgow since arriving from Vissel Kobe in 2021.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter

The 29-year-old added a further two winners medals to his trophy cabinet last term as Celtic lifted a league and Scottish Cup double, but confessed that he was disappointed in himself for not meeting his personal targets.

"It was a difficult season. Compared to last year, I didn't score as many goals. There were times when I couldn't play in the games and there were times when I had to start in the middle of a game.” Kyogo told Daisuke Nasu's 'Sushi Talk' YouTube channel.

He added: "It was a frustrating season, but it didn't end with that kind of frustration. Changing my position expanded the range of my game, and I was able to experience many different things. I had a lot of different experiences, and I think I grew one more step. Instead of focusing on the bad things, I think positively that I was able to grow and take another step forward."

The forwards’ comments come during a time when the forward has reportedly emerged as a priority target for cash-rich Urawa. The J League side are willing to spend a big sum of money to get the deal over the line but given Kyogo’s importance to Celtic it seems unlikely that Brendan Rodgers would be willing to sanction such a deal.

Last month, Rodgers insisted that his team were still in the market for another striker and claimed his idea scenario would be to have three high-end strikers leading the line next term.

He said: “I think my ideal scenario was to have three, was to have Kyogo, one other one and bring through a young player."