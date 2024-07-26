Rangers manager Philippe Clement has made his seventh addition of the summer transfer window after signing Moroccan international Hamza Igamane

Rangers are looking to continue their impressive summer transfer haul so far.

Rangers have rolled up their sleeves and gotten stuck straight into the action on the transfer market this summer, already bringing in an impressive haul of new recruits. The Light Blues have carefully selected new players to ensure the whole area of the team is supported, with a range of back up coming through the door.

Philippe Clement and his team remain active on the market though, and continue to be linked with more exciting targets. An area they are continuously monitoring is their attack and the Gers are eager to bring in a new centre-forward.

According to HITC, Rangers are keeping tabs on two Scotland internationals. Lawrence Shankland of Hearts has been on the radar for a while now but they are now also monitoring Lyndon Dykes, who missed out on competing at Euro 2024 due to injury.

Dykes is currently under contract at Queens Park Rangers until 2026 and the hierarchy at Ibrox understand that it ‘will not be cheap’ to get a deal over the line for the 28-year-old.

However, with QPR snapping up Slovenian star Žan Celar, there could be scope for Dykes to leave the club. The former Queen of the South and Livingston star moved to the English club in 2020 and has made 163 appearances since his arrival.

Both Shankland and Dykes have been named as ‘top targets’ for Rangers this summer, and their interest in the latter has been long-standing. The Glasgow club were also linked with a move for the striker last summer, when they were looking to replace Alfredo Morelos.

Ex-Hibs forward Tam McManus weighed in on the links last year and admitted he thought Dykes would be an upgrade on Morelos.

“He’s a big target man. Have Rangers got that? Not really,” he told Ibrox News. “Depending on how much QPR want — they paid like £2 million for him — they’d want a decent amount of that back. It just depends if Rangers have got that kind of money. Can they afford £3-4million on a striker? I don’t know.